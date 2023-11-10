Howdy Partners Brace yourself for an unparalleled superyacht experience as TSF: Connect and our headline partners rev up for yet another sensational event…

TSF: Connect is set for another showstopping event you don’t want to miss, with over 700 delegates and a myriad of industry-leading headline partners now confirmed to descend on the RAI in Amsterdam next week.

With passes in short supply, the shop will remain open over the weekend to give the final wave of delegates one last chance to secure their tickets to the superyacht conference of the year.

Something new in 2023, all of our headline partners will be hosting immersive Connect Sessions. These open and interactive sessions are designed to give our delegates the option to interact with some of the industry's leading voices in their own time. Each day's format gives more time to spend interacting and connecting with the record numbers of delegates and partners.

Some include the representatives from our brokerage partner, Camper & Nicholsons hosting a discussion on how brokers can add more value in the New Build World, exploring how this process can be optimised.

Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious developers, NEOM, will present an exclusive and intimate session to give delegates a chance to ask the NEOM team what NEOM will be and how it will impact the superyacht market. Billy Cañellas Vears, Head of Asset Management at NEOM will also lead an open discussion on the fascinating future potential of the region during his Keynote on the final day of the event.

Also on Day One is a Yacht Code Update with Red Ensign Group, which will be moderated by its Regional Director and Yacht Code Specialist, Peter Southgate. He will be joined by Julian Smith of the Cayman Islands Registry, UK-based MCA Yacht Surveyor, Andy Hinshaw alongside De Voogt and SYBAss.

Lürssen, the Forum's shipyard partner, will also host an open debate for all on building human capital within superyacht. The session will present a dynamic brainstorm on the topic of building a workforce for the future and question how we attract the right people into our industry.



With the Adriatic quickly becoming a globally renowned superyachting hotspot, marina partner Porto Montenegro will present a talk on how to capitalise on its full potential alongside Adriatic 42 Refit Centre. It will be a rare chance to hear the shipyard and marina’s thoughts, ideas and requirements from an operational and management perspective.

TSF’s headline insurance partner Howden will host an ‘Insurance Clinic’ Connect session, A Q&A-based open-access discussion for the curious to find solutions from a panel of Howden's insurance specialists.

You can also find our headline partners participating in our interactive workshops throughout the event, with the likes of Lürssen's Sales Director, Michael Breman featuring in a conversation during day one on how to navigate the industry with owners and provide them with sound, unbiased information and promote balanced, informed decision-making.

Quantifying the impact of the current fleet is one thing, but taking action is significantly more complicated. On day two, Hanna Dąbrowska of Water Revolution Foundation will chair a discussion on how the ground-breaking Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI) approaches refit.

Kristina Hebert, President and CEO of Ward's Marine Electric will be hosting the Blue Tape Debate, focussing on the issues of onboard safety, shifting the focus away from Li batteries to address more systemic issues onboard.

On the final day, Olivier Blanchett of strategic partner BNP Paribas however joins the fold in a symposium on measuring the impact of decreased carbon consumption and increase of sustainable improvements on the fleet. Simultaneously, Jon Rysst of DNV explores how we can share valuable information but maintain privacy and a competitive edge alongside a panel of other industry executives.

Entering the Captain's Den as the sun sets on day one, industry experts will form a panel at the main stage to judge products and technical innovations, with our technical partners Volvo Penta, ABB, KILO and Omniaccess all going toe-to-toe for the prize of a €10,000 media spend across The Superyacht Group.

The competition will be intense, as a vital component of the Forum has always been the chance to present ideas and concepts to industry heavyweights. First, we have Volvo Penta's IPS 40 drive Inboard Performance System (IPS) professional platform for superyachts.

Up next and looking to make a splash is ABB's Dynafin propulsion system. With a potential reduction in propulsion energy consumption of up to 22%, the new concept's design is inspired by the dynamic motion of a whale's tail and the result of over a decade of research, development and testing.

Weighing in at a KILO, the firm's VASCO augmented reality training platform aims to provide an infinite number of realistic ColRegs and BRM scenarios for the crew to practice, learn and uniquely apply the knowledge within a fully immersive and interactive environment.

And finally entering the foray, fighting out Palma de Mallorca is Omniaccess and its cybersecurity and connectivity innovations. Industry-leading in a hotly contested sector, this will be a great chance to connect with the connectors.

With the countdown now on, we look forward to welcoming you to the 31st edition of TSF next week. One thing is for sure, is that we have a knockout lineup in store for all delegates and partners next week in Amsterdam.

