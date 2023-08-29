TSF: Connect programme preview The programme outline for The Superyacht Forum 2023 is now live, so be sure to secure your delegate pass before the event sells out again…

With a little under three months until we return to Amsterdam and The Rai for TSF: Connect, the programme outline is now live. Under the TSF: Connect banner, The Superyacht Forum 2023 promises to provide even more networking than before, connecting you with industry colleagues, suppliers and clients across the superyacht sector.

The 2023 edition offers a more streamlined three days, each built around this year's themes of Owner, Ocean and Open. The programme will present one keynote speaker per day along with panellists from outside the industry, bringing insights and experiences to help our industry drive forward.

With over 800 delegates from all industry sectors and around the globe, we know that great meetings, conversations and interactions happen socially and without structure. This rare combination of powerful main stage keynotes, highly topical workshops, the new Connect Sessions and our traditional social and community-based engagements makes The Superyacht Forum one of the most enjoyable, powerful and valuable meetings of industry leaders.

