ABB unveils Dynafin propulsion concept ABB announced the introduction of a novel propulsion system, ABB Dynafin™, inspired by the mechanics of a whale’s tail…

Announced on 31st May, according to ABB, the ABB Dynafin™ is the product of more than a decade of research, development, and testing. Aimed at enhancing the efficiency and fuel consumption of a wide range of vessels, ABB anticipates the first prototype to be ready in 2025.

"ABB Dynafin™ represents the progress achievable when marine engineers combine evolutionary principles with technology," commented Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. "This solution focuses on operational efficiency and emissions avoidance, drawing on the capabilities of some of the most adept minds in marine and propulsion engineering."

The propulsion concept features a main electric motor driving a large wheel, rotating at 30-80 rounds per minute. Vertical blades, each powered by an individual motor and control system, extend from the wheel. The motion of the wheel and blades generates propulsion and steering forces concurrently, providing efficiency and precision for vessels.

Independent research from OSK-ShipTech A/S on a passenger vessel design equipped with different propulsion solutions, including ABB Dynafin™, has confirmed a reduction in propulsion energy consumption of up to 22% compared to a traditional shaft line configuration. This potential for lower fuel consumption is significant in the context of emissions reduction. The propulsion concept also aligns with zero-emission battery and fuel cell technologies.

ABB Dynafin™ will initially be available for power ranges of 1-4 MW per unit. According to ABB, the system is particularly effective for medium and smaller vessels, including passenger and vehicle ferries, offshore support vessels at wind farms, and yachts. By mitigating vibrations and noise levels, the system contributes to improved comfort for passengers and crew. Superior manoeuvrability and positioning performance further enhance the system's benefits.

"ABB’s early investigations in the yacht segment have indicated that ABB Dynafin™ will have great potential for the superyacht sector. Initially available in the power range of 1-4 MW per unit, the concept will cater for yachts in the size range starting from ~60m and upwards," the company said.



