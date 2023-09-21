Out Now: The Superyacht Owner Report Issue 218: The Superyacht Owner Report is now available to read and download online…

The Superyacht Owner Report makes a timely assessment of the current market ahead of the busy Mediterranean show season. With industry-leading intelligence, expert analysis and world-class journalism, this volume of the Owner Report has it all!

The turbulent geopolitical climate and economic instability haven't gone unnoticed, but neither has it dampened the resolve of the seasoned industry experts featured in this edition. In this latest feature, we have an earnest look at the future of superyacht ownership, the perils posed via eco-activism and take a deep dive into the world of submersibles. There remains a sense of cautious optimism and real tenacity in the face of adversity, as well as expert guidance from experienced advisors throughout.

Feadship’s ambitious plans to build carbon-neutral superyachts by 2030 are impressively within reach, especially for a renowned shipyard known for its extensive lead times. In a feature article, Jack Hogan speaks with company CEO, Henk de Vries to get his typically frank assessment of the company's progress and the wider sector’s green ambitions.





The issue also dissects the future of superyacht ownership, looking at key drivers of the industry's forecasting analysis. If the current new-build capacity is around 160 new superyachts per year, and if we then need to find several hundred buyers each year, Martin Redmayne reviews Superyacht Intelligence data and details the necessary steps to lure new owners to market and retain them.

This edition features a deep dive discussion with Patrick Lahey, CEO and co-founder of Triton Submarines after what he says was a “challenging year”. Speaking with Jack Hogan, Lahey remains optimistic about the trajectory of the legitimate market for private deep-sea exploration, and its continued importance to the superyacht sector.

Conor Feasey also spoke with five of the industry's top brokers about their vision and forecast for the market as it shows signs of slowing, and Georgia Tindle tackles the challenging and underreported topic of how the industry approaches crew pregnancy. These features, plus leading insights from guest authors and industry leaders available for download now!

The Superyacht Owner Report is only available to those with an Essential or Executive Membership. Essential Membership grants members access to the full suite of business-critical content available across SuperyachtNews.com and The Superyacht Report, including access to our complete library of back issues, and unlimited access to SuperyachtIntel.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.