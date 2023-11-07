TSF: Nat Geo and NEOM confirmed Representatives from the Pristine Seas ocean conservation group and Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious project will host keynote presentations at TSF next week…

As TSF: Connect approaches, we take a closer look at two of the featured keynote speakers set to present at RAI Amsterdam next week. Joining us on stage are representatives from Saudi Arabia's most ambitious project and National Geographic's ocean conservation society, Pristine Seas.

Spearheading the keynote speech at 10:00 on Ocean Day is Paul Rose, Expedition Leader from National Geographic’s Pristine Seas.

With the health and condition of the Ocean of critical importance to the world’s future, in this exceptional keynote presentation, Rose will share some incredible stories, footage and opinions on the state of the oceans while broadcasting live from a research vessel in the Pacific Ocean.

This keynote will dissect the vital processes of how superyachting can best engage with those outside of our industry, all while exploring how owners and operators can play an active role in ensuring the continued prosperity of the marine world.

Paul Rose's achievements reached its peak when a mountain was named after him in Antarctica.

Since 2008, Pristine Seas has carried out 42 expeditions to over 30 locations, 26 of which have since been protected, covering a total area of more than 6.6km². The organisation works with local communities, indigenous peoples, government and partners to protect the oceans and areas that have been degraded by human activities. The aim is that when marine life thrives in these protected areas, the ecosystem then provides multiple benefits to people, from food and coastal protection to jobs and economic revenue.

An experienced professional with a wealth of knowledge, Rose has spent a lifetime working in support of science in the most remote and challenging areas of the planet. He is one of the world’s most accomplished science divers, polar explorers and expedition leaders, previously spending a decade serving as Base Commander of Rothera Research Station, Antarctica, for the British Antarctic Survey.

Image Credit: Pristine Seas, National Geographic.

The multi-award-winning scientist holds an array of accolades from NASA, the UN and the Royal Geographical Society for his groundbreaking work around the world during his incredible career.

Billy Cañellas Vears, Head of Asset Management at NEOM will lead the keynote debate on the final day of the event from 14:30 to 16:00 alongside other head figures from the Saudi Arabian development. Discussions will revolve around the migration East from the Mediterranean, into the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Gulf Region.

Billy Cañellas Vears has also served as a professional sailor for the Spanish Olympic Team.

With the much-anticipated launch of NEOM’s luxury island project Sindalah scheduled for completion next year, the debate will explore what impact these innovative projects will have on the future of yachting in the region and across the globe. Designed to host the superyacht marina development of Saudi Arabia’s “smart city” project, Sindalah will join IGY Marinas’ international network once completed.

Located on the north coast of the Red Sea, Sindalah will be the first destination of NEOM open for new arrivals to the region. The facility will offer 86 berths for yachts up to 50m and dry dock facilities for superyachts up to 180m. The project developers of the 840,000m² island expect 2,400 visitors per day by 2028, with 11% of all NEOM tourists expected to take a trip to the island.

Image Credit: NEOM Sindalah.

NEOM itself is set in the Tabuk Province of north-western Saudi Arabia, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in 2017. With an area of around 26,500 km², the brand-new city will include multiple regions, such as an industrial complex, a global trade hub, a 100-mile-long linear city (dubbed The Line) and tourist resorts —all powered by renewable energy sources.

With TSF: Connect days away, tickets are in limited supply, but you can still register your attendance here.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.