METSTRADE celebrates its 35th anniversary METSTRADE Director Niels Klarenbeek sheds light on its achievements, the partnership with The Superyacht Forum and the vision for 2025…

After The Superyacht Forum marked its three-decade milestone in 2022, METSTRADE is following on closely with its 35-year anniversary in 2023. METSTRADE director Niels Klarenbeek acknowledges the significance of this shared journey, stating, “Our history with The Superyacht Forum goes beyond mere numbers. It’s about mutual growth, shared knowledge and a partnership that complements each other. Our plan for 2023 is not just a celebration but also an evolution of this synergy.”

METSTRADE’s popularity is evident, with the Superyacht Pavilion reaching full capacity well before the event. “It’s exhilarating to see the overwhelming response,” says Klarenbeek. “Our aim has always been to accommodate and cater to the growing needs of the marine industry. That is why, come 2025, METSTRADE will utilise every hall across the entire venue at the Rai [Amsterdam] for the first time, ensuring we match the industry’s growth.”

Network-building remains a cornerstone. Beyond the event's mainstay features such as the Happy Hour and national receptions, attendees will find numerous avenues to connect and collaborate.

“In much the same way as The Superyacht Forum will focus on connecting professionals in the superyacht industry, at METSTRADE, we are striving to maximise the networking opportunities for our visitors also,” says Klarenbeek.

This is why the METSTRADE Breakfast Briefing on November 16 will be open to all Superyacht Forum delegates, who will have the chance to hear one of the industry’s true titans share his insights.

Massimo Perotti, the much-respected CEO of Italian superyacht builder Sanlorenzo, will set the scene from the outset with his keynote speech at this year’s Breakfast Briefing, jointly hosted by METSTRADE and ICOMIA. This committed sustainability advocate and industry leader will give much-anticipated insights into how the leisure marine sector can transition to carbon neutrality.

Perotti’s presentation will be immediately followed by the eagerly awaited unveiling of the winners for the prestigious 2023 DAME Design Awards. The landmark anniversary edition of the event also has other key changes to look out for, as Klarenbeek explains.

“Throughout its history, METSTRADE has been at the forefront of the key leisure marine issues of the day,” says Klarenbeek. “For this 35th-anniversary edition, we are adding a record number of new initiatives, including the Next Generation Propulsion Zone and Foiling Technology Pavilion.

“We are also recognising the importance of people, talent and entrepreneurialism by launching the new Start-Up Pavilion and pitching event. METSTRADE’s long-standing and much-appreciated Young Professionals Club will feature a Career Corner with professional advisors.”

METSTRADE is expanding once again into a total of 11 halls for 2023. The new addition of Croatia and welcome post-pandemic return of China means there will be a record-breaking 28 national pavilions to explore this year, alongside the familiar SuperYacht Pavilion (SYP), Marina & Yard Pavilion (MYP), Construction Material Pavilion (CMP) and the new Foiling Technology Pavilion (FTP). Visitors are expected from 116 different countries.



A Foiling Future

Luca Rizzotti, founder of The Foiling Organisation and president of We Are Foiling events ecosystem, says, “Foiling is changing the water mobility system. The decarbonisation targets set by the EU, the UN and the IMO make foiling an almost obligatory choice for new leisure and commercial applications. The astonishing number of projects for the transport of people, goods and containers is there to prove it.

“I am confident that the Foiling Technology Pavilion will provide a major boost to accelerate innovation and economic growth in the foiling segment to the satisfaction of all of those who will have the opportunity to take part in this showcase.”



Fostering Innovation: Start-Up Pavilion

In collaboration with Yachting Ventures, METSTRADE debuts the Start-Up Pavilion. Yachting Ventures will source and invite the start-ups chosen to participate and will also organise start-up panel discussions and a start-up pitching competition to take place in the METSTRADE Theatre.

Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures, says, “METSTRADE stands as a significant event in the industry calendar. Collaborating on the Start-Up Pavilion enables us to highlight the potential and innovations of tomorrow.”



Commitment to Sustainability

A noteworthy alliance with Water Revolution Foundation underscores METSTRADE’s sustainability focus. The introduction of the Superyacht Sustainability Route in 2022 was a testament to this commitment, directing attendees to exhibitors who meet the Foundation’s stringent sustainability criteria.

The Superyacht Sustainability Route will return, with the objective of assisting purchasers at METSTRADE 2023 by providing reliable third-party confirmation of the environmental credentials of suppliers. As the industry strives for more rigorous sustainability standards, this information is becoming vital across all sectors.

Klarenbeek adds, “As the Water Revolution Foundation’s Database of Sustainable Solutions builds on the availability of independent third-party verification, we aim to bring more transparency to the innovative environmental impact reduction activities of the superyacht sector and its supply chain.”

