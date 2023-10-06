Captains Connect at TSF In the countdown to TSF: Connect, The Superyacht Group is offering an exclusive complimentary ticket allocation to select senior crew and owners reps…

This year at The Superyacht Forum in conjunction with METSTRADE (14th - 16th November, Amsterdam), we have allocated 100 Complimentary VIP Tickets to some of the most important industry players. Captains, chief stewardesses, engineers and senior crew offer direct and balanced feedback from the operation of the fleet. This year we are excited to diversify and expand their representation at TSF: Connect.

After a busy year onboard, November may represent a perfect time to escape a yard period before an Atlantic crossing and join the debate at the coal face of change for the superyacht industry. Each day this year has a unifying theme [Owner, Ocean & Open]. Under each banner, we will be bringing a structured package of interactive activities designed to harness the collective talents of attendees to collaborate, contribute and co-create.

Have your say in the debates that will shape the future of the fleet - complete the following simple form so we can verify your eligibility and send you confirmation of your seat at the Forum. These 100 VIP tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis to those key individuals currently working on board a 50m plus superyacht, involved in a 50m plus new build or refit project.



As soon as we receive your form, our delegate concierge will contact you to confirm your VIP Ticket and send full event details.

With over 800 industry leaders and experts attending TSF: Connect this year, alongside METSTRADE, the world’s leading superyacht technology and equipment show, we know that this will not only be one of the most important educational and networking platforms on the calendar. Your opinions, experience and knowledge will add your unique and valuable input to shaping our industry for the future.

