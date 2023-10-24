Out now - TSF: Connect workshop programme The workshop programme for The Superyacht Forum 2023 is now live, so be sure to secure your delegate pass before the event sells out once again…

With a little under a month until we return to Amsterdam and The Rai for TSF: Connect, the workshop programme is now live. Under the TSF: Connect banner, The Superyacht Forum 2023, in association with METSTRADE, promises to provide even more networking than before, connecting you with industry colleagues, suppliers and clients across the superyacht sector.

The 2023 edition offers a more streamlined three days, each built around this year’s themes of Owner, Ocean and Open. The programme will present one keynote speaker per day along with panellists from outside the industry, bringing insights and experiences to help drive our industry forward. In a Forum first, our Captains Connect initiative has seen a phenomenal response, with 100 captains and senior crew from an immense selection of new build projects and active vessels up to 146m attending.

As always, we have compiled a diverse and immersive workshop programme to reflect the dynamic industry that is evolving each year. Delegates will have the choice of five workshops to attend each day, with some highlights outlined below.

Using nuclear reactors on board a private yacht has seemed a step too far for many, but if handled safely, its sustainability credentials are hard to contradict. Surprisingly for some, forward-thinking Class societies, designers and builders see it as a feasible solution. On Day Two, Øyvind Gjerde Kamsvåg, Chief Designer at Molten Salt Reactor pioneer Ulstein, will lead a fascinating discussion alongside Engel-Jan de Boer of Lloyd’s Register and Chris Boreham, Chief Marine Surveyor at the Bermuda Shipping & Maritime Authority.

AI and its business impact have been thrust into the spotlight since the public launch of ChatGPT shortly after the 2022 Forum. The varied applications we are seeing may seem disconnected, but a workshop on Day Three will look at the way that each is built on the same generative AI and large language models, and, crucially, what this means for the rest of the industry. Professor Adam Sobey of The Alan Turing Institute, Conrad Empson, Founder and Managing Director of CrewPass, as well as Bill Edwards, Head of Research and Development, Bernard Olesinski Ltd, will lead the discussion.

For the full list of programme workshops, as well as our full schedule of headline debates and speakers, please click here.

With over 800 industry leaders and experts attending TSF: Connect this year, alongside METSTRADE, the world’s leading superyacht technology and equipment show, we know that this will be one of the most important educational and networking platforms in the calendar. Click here for membership options and delegate passes.

