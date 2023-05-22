Volvo Penta launches new IPS 40 drive The new Volvo Penta inboard propulsion drive is aimed at the superyacht market and will begin production in 2025…

Volvo Penta has revealed the future development of its Inboard Performance System (IPS) professional platform. This new propulsion system is projected to launch in 2025 and targets marine vessels from 25 to 55+ meters with a speed range of 12-40 knots.

The next-generation Volvo Penta IPS aims to offer a flexible solution for superyachts, building on the original Volvo Penta IPS. This innovation enhances its integrated helm-to-propeller platform by introducing an adaptable and larger propulsion package prepared for multiple energy sources.

The new Volvo Penta IPS 40 drive, expected to begin production in 2025, is the largest in the IPS range. This unit is designed with a novel dual-power input concept and is powered by two Volvo Penta D13 engines. These engines are equipped with an after-treatment system for compliance with IMO Tier III standards.

In preparation for varied power sources, the dual power input design allows for flexible and modular energy use, including combustion engines running on renewable fuels, or from full electric, or hybrid solutions.

Volvo Penta IPS 40 drive: electric

Volvo Penta's IPS platform has delivered over 36,000 units, with the company stating that it has contributed to an up to 40 per cent increase in cruising range, a 20 per cent increase in top speed, and faster acceleration compared to traditional inboard shaft installations. The new IPS professional platform hopes to continue to develop these efficiencies while offering comfort to new vessel classes, including a potential 50 per cent reduction in perceived noise due to an integrated exhaust system.

Volvo Penta IPS 40 drive: hybrid

The Volvo Penta IPS professional platform is designed for heavy-duty commercial applications. The system includes features that can start and stop individual engines based on the power needed, which optimises fuel consumption and engine running hours. This, in turn, extends service and maintenance intervals. Volvo Penta has stated that the platform is expected to deliver up to 30 per cent savings in fuel consumption and emissions compared to traditional inboard shaft installations.

The new propulsion platform is currently being tested using Volvo Penta's passenger high-speed ferry test boat near its marine test facility in Gothenburg, Sweden, with plans for field tests on an offshore-energy crew transfer vessel.

