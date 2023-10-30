TSF: Connect - Keynote Debates With the Keynote Debate speakers for the Superyacht Forum 2023 announced, here's a look at who will be driving the discussion on the main stage this year …

With less than a month until TSF: Connect at The Rai in Amsterdam, we're gearing up for an enhanced networking experience. This event, in partnership with METSTRADE, will connect you with colleagues, suppliers, and clients in the superyacht sector like never before. The 2023 edition spans three focused days, centered around the themes of Owner, Ocean, and Open. Our main stage will feature captivating Keynote Debates, listed below. Our full workshop program is also now live, with more exciting announcements on the way.

TSF: Connect kicks off with a discussion on "The Future of Ownership & Our Industry." Renowned experts, Dr. Phil Klaus, Dr. Annalisa Tarquinii, and Martin H. Redmayne of The Superyacht Agency, will provide strategic insights, opinions, and data-led forecasts for our industry, exploring the unique perspectives of billionaires and how the changing landscape of wealth will shape our sector.

Meet the panellists:

Prof Phil Klaus - International University of Monaco

Prof. Klaus is considered one of the leading global customer experience strategists. He is the founder of Dr Phil Klaus & Associates Consulting, a Professor of Customer Experience and Marketing Strategy at the International University of Monaco and a bestselling author of “Measuring Customer Experience – How to Develop and Execute the Most Profitable Customer Experience Strategies.”

Dr Annalisa Tarquini - International University of Monaco

Dr. Tarquini holds the position of Director of the Master of Science in Luxury Management Program at the International University of Monaco. Working extensively in the high net worth space from the heart of the yachting industry, along with Dr Phil Klaus, their work in the UHNWI market will serve as the academic underpinnings of our Owner Day.

Our Service Excellence Panel delves into class-leading experiences from a diverse range of luxury sectors outside of yachting to see what we can learn. These seasoned executives from private aviation, luxury cruise, premium hospitality, and top-tier hotels share essential ingredients that have driven their success in delivering exceptional client experiences.

Meet the panellists:

Christoph Schmidinger - Regional Vice President and General Manager - Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

With over 25 years of experience working for Four Seasons in various international locations, including Singapore, Chicago, Atlanta, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur, he brings a wealth of knowledge in the luxury hospitality sector.

Peter Vogel - Managing Director - Luxury Hospitality Management

After two decades of experience working on luxury cruise ships and superyachts, Vogel's journey from butler and steward to overseeing fleet and event hospitality operations for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals demonstrates his hands-on experience in delivering top-tier experiences.

Dagmar Symes - General Manager - Private Estates / KSA Project Management

Symes is a senior executive with a diverse background in luxury retail and hospitality. Her focus on building and developing owner relations, protecting assets, and achieving budgeted EBITA highlights her dedication to service excellence.

Dan Cook - Sales Director - Victor

Cook has made significant contributions to the private jet charter industry and brings Victor's forward-thinking approach to TSF this year. Cook's extensive customer portfolio, which includes ultra-high-net-worth individuals, sports icons, and members of royal families, has informed his approach to client service.

Bert van Middendorp - Operations and Customer Experience Executive - Ponant

Having operated at both the senior strategic level and hands-on operational positions, van Middendorp brings a diverse set of skills that include developing highly effective teams that deliver superior results in operations through innovative systems and processes.

The growth of sustainability, conservation, science, and ESG-focused organisations and initiatives has been encouraging from an industry that still lags behind others. A panel of active agencies will discuss their aims, ambitions, and how the superyacht sector can support ocean advocacy, impact improvement, and ESG frameworks.

How do we now align our goals and, crucially, efficiently channel our resources? In a long-overdue discussion, we bring the key players in the field together for a vital debate on the main stage.

Meet the panellists:

Nigel Marrison - Founder - Blue ESG and superyacht captain

Marrison brings his unique perspective to the panel, as a superyacht captain with over 20 years of experience. His extensive travels worldwide and his dedication to the superyacht industry make him a passionate advocate for ocean advocacy.

Kelvin Murray - Head of Expeditions - EYOS Expeditions/Yachts For Science

Murray has earned his expertise through missions on every continent and every ocean. His experience as an Expedition Leader in logistically complex trips involving diving, submersibles, mountaineering, and more adds depth to the discussion. Kelvin's contributions to wildlife conservation and research studies further highlight his commitment to ocean advocacy.

Natalie Quévert - General Secretary - SEA Index

SEA Index plays a pivotal role in mobilizing industry stakeholders toward reducing superyacht carbon emissions. Her interest in maritime, alternative fuels, and sustainability aligns with SEA Index's mission to evolve the superyacht sector toward a less impactful future.

Robert van Tol - Executive Director - Water Revolution Foundation

Van Tol has been a key figure in driving sustainability initiatives in the superyacht sector. Water-Revolution Foundation's work involves collaborating with a diverse set of partners across the superyacht sector. WRF's work to develop industry sustainability standards has been instrumental. It demonstrates its commitment to the cause and the challenges associated with developing a more sustainable future for the industry.

Bradley Robertson - President & Co-founder - Save The Med

Robertson is an Australian diver, business owner, resident of Mallorca and passionate about preserving and improving the local marine environment around the Balearic Islands. In 2012, he co-founded the Asociación Ondine, which in 2019 evolved to become Save The Med Foundation.

Gill Rodrigues – Director of International Partnerships - The International SeaKeepers Society

Rodrigues has over 20 years of non-profit experience, including a variety of diverse roles across ocean conservation, environmental research and education. She brings with her a wide range of skills including academic research initiatives, relationship building and stewardship to the ongoing work of the well-established Seakeepers organisation.

