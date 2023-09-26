Captains Connect at TSF
In the countdown to TSF: Connect, The Superyacht Group is offering an exclusive complimentary ticket allocation to select senior crew and owners reps
Event
ICOMIA launches Smart Marinas Guide
The ICOMIA Marinas Group has released the Smart Marinas Guide to assist marinas in navigating the digital transformation of the industry…
Operations
Methanol's colour coding conundrum
Methanol is fast becoming a popular, environmentally friendly alternative fuel, but it is important to understand that not all methanol is created equal…
Technology
Feadship’s Project 1011 readies for sea trials
The highly anticipated 103m yacht has finally left the construction shed in Makkum ahead of its trials in the North Sea…
Fleet
In conversation: Luca Bassani
Yachting design visionary and Wally Founder Luca Bassani explores the trail of innovations that have rewritten some of the longstanding rules of yachting…
Fleet
Adriatic Marinas partners with Nakheel
M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro and the UAE-based luxury property developer will collaborate on creating a marina complex in Dubai…
Business
Flexibility is key to a successful charter
Being flexible to clients’ plans is critical to ensuring a positive charter experience, but so is providing a platform to have fun…
Operations Sponsored Content