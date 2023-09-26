 SuperyachtNews.com
Image for Captains Connect at TSF

Captains Connect at TSF

In the countdown to TSF: Connect, The Superyacht Group is offering an exclusive complimentary ticket allocation to select senior crew and owners reps

Event

Image for ICOMIA launches Smart Marinas Guide

ICOMIA launches Smart Marinas Guide

The ICOMIA Marinas Group has released the Smart Marinas Guide to assist marinas in navigating the digital transformation of the industry…

Operations

Image for Methanol's colour coding conundrum

Methanol's colour coding conundrum

Methanol is fast becoming a popular, environmentally friendly alternative fuel, but it is important to understand that not all methanol is created equal…

Technology

Image for Feadship’s Project 1011 readies for sea trials

Feadship’s Project 1011 readies for sea trials

The highly anticipated 103m yacht has finally left the construction shed in Makkum ahead of its trials in the North Sea…

Fleet

Image for In conversation: Luca Bassani

In conversation: Luca Bassani

Yachting design visionary and Wally Founder Luca Bassani explores the trail of innovations that have rewritten some of the longstanding rules of yachting…

Fleet

Image for Adriatic Marinas partners with Nakheel

Adriatic Marinas partners with Nakheel

M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro and the UAE-based luxury property developer will collaborate on creating a marina complex in Dubai…

Business

Image for Flexibility is key to a successful charter

Flexibility is key to a successful charter

Being flexible to clients’ plans is critical to ensuring a positive charter experience, but so is providing a platform to have fun…

Operations Sponsored Content

Cover of TSR 218

Issue 218

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

SuperyachtIndex Press releases

MedAire launches new London Assistance Centre for yachts

26 September 2023, London, MedAire has today announced the expansion of its dedicated yachting medical and security assistance service to Chiswick, London

Aegean Yacht at Cannes and Monaco Yacht Shows

We are excited to announce our attendance at two of the world's most prestigious yacht shows

GF Entertainment opens Jeddah office

GF Entertainment is delighted to announce its expansion into the Middle East with the imminent opening of GF Entertainment Middle East

Fleet news

Image for Feadship’s Project 1011 readies for sea trials

Feadship’s Project 1011 readies for sea trials

The highly anticipated 103m yacht has finally left the construction shed in Makkum ahead of its trials in the North Sea

Fleet

Image for In conversation: Luca Bassani

In conversation: Luca Bassani

Yachting design visionary and Wally Founder Luca Bassani explores the trail of innovations that have rewritten some of the longstanding rules of yachting

Fleet

Image for Designers’ Protocol unveiled at MYS

Designers’ Protocol unveiled at MYS

Designers’ Protocol aims to provide the superyacht design community with unified guiding sustainability principles

Fleet

Image for SHADOWCAT presents catamaran shadow vessel

SHADOWCAT presents catamaran shadow vessel

69m M/Y Sustain unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show

Fleet

Videos

Video thumbnail for Antigua fire extinguished

Antigua fire extinguished

Video thumbnail for Falmouth Harbour ablaze after Tropical Storm Phillipe

Falmouth Harbour ablaze after Tropical Storm Phillipe

Video thumbnail for Europlan 3D and VR

Europlan 3D and VR

Video thumbnail for Viraver: Beyond Glass 2030

Viraver: Beyond Glass 2030

Video thumbnail for Crew Training: vasco VR Simulator

Crew Training: vasco VR Simulator

Video thumbnail for Europlan yacht showcase

Europlan yacht showcase

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on