The Superyacht Forum Live - Day Three The final day of TSF will conclude three days of discussions surrounding one overarching question - What should the industry look like in 2030?

Day Three of The Superyacht Forum Live will be the last of a three day event which has been specifically designed to broaden the horizon of possibilities for the future of the superyacht industry. Day One will outline the current health of the market and assess the various facets of the industry that need to change. Day Two will delve into the solutions that will support a sustainable future. And on Day Three, we will have three main keynote sessions in the morning rounding up and formalising the most salient points raised before the lunch break and eventual departure.

The first session will pose the question, how much energy can we actually save? A panel of experts in the world of energy efficiency and power consumption will explore how much energy the Superyachts of 2030 can in fact save, if we rethink the way we design, engineer, operate and use the fleet. There has been much industry chatter in the last year regarding hybrid and electric propulsion, this session will look at the benefits and restrictions from a practical, financial and environmental perspective.

For the penultimate session there will be a panel discussion looking into the current state of infrastructure and whether or not it will be able to cope with the demand of an ever expanding fleet. Having listened to the projections and market forecasts in the opening keynote, combined with the expectations and focus on a cleaner and smarter industry, this session will present case studies for the future of our industry’s infrastructure – looking at shipyards, supply chains, refit facilities and marinas.

This subject was also explored in the first instalment of our Virtual Focus Group series, where our Business Editor Rory Jackson, spoke with Pierre-Francois of Monaco Marine, Daniele Di Giampaolo of Amico, Toby Allies of Pendennis and Rob Papworth of MB92 La Ciotat. In this fifty minute long discussion the group discusses all things from current marketing strategies, to blue sky thinking about the future of refit shipyards.

For the final keynote session we will be looking at what makes the perfect owner's approach, using Project Phi as a case study. The project team behind Royal Huisman’s Project Phi and her fleet, will present a detailed closing case study on the owner’s brief, the design philosophy, yard selection, as well as the operational and engineering approach they took, in building such an optimised and intelligent ownership model.

Guy Booth, the owner's representative for Project Phi explained to SuperyachtNews that, “The main motivation for having a support vessel is to carry a lot more stuff no matter where you go, but everything needs to be ready for the guests before they arrive at any given location. If Project Phi was to carry the amount of gear that the support vessel is expected to, she would be around 90m. When you start looking at the costs for building and operating a 90m vessel rather than a 50m, they grow exponentially. Having a mothership and a support vessel is not only more efficient in terms of operations, but it is also actually more cost-efficient, not to mention adding a great deal of value to the experience. The costs, no matter how you look at it, are much more attractive with a support vessel.”

