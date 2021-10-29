The who’s who of superyachting The Superyacht Forum Live promises to be the years's most influential meeting of the superyacht industry's top minds…

A conference is only as good as the delegation that it attracts; without the right stakeholders and commenters, any event will for short of its aims. Fortunately The Superyacht Forum, in its various previous guises, has never struggled to fill its host venue, the Amsterdam RAI, with the superyacht market’s most intelligent, enthused and future-thinking delegates and speakers, and its grand return as ‘The Superyacht Forum Live’ promises to be absolutely no different.

Creating a dynamic platform for engagement and change is only half the battle. In the search for validity and the veracity of opinions, it is of vital importance that the industry’s key stakeholders attend The Superyacht Forum, and so it is proving to be, as this year’s edition nears.

The likes of Lürssen, Feadship and Oceanco have already all thrown their significant support behind the event and many others have followed suit, including Camper & Nicholsons, Y.CO and many many more. However, while the shipyards and brokers may be the lifeblood of the industry, the complex web that is the industry’s supply chain is of vital importance to the industry’s growth. Our list of partners for this year’s forum speaks for the variety and calibre of the delegation. The likes of D Marin, Brookes Bell, Camper & Nicholsons, Millstream Underwriting, Monaco Marine, MTU and Victoria International marina clearly highlights the strength of The Superyacht Forum Live’s proposition,

Every major sector will be represented at The Superyacht Forum Live, from brokerage and charter, to legal and insurance, management and design, and everything in between. No other superyacht event in the world can claim to bring together this number of C-suite individuals and key decision-makers to one single event. The Superyacht Forum Live presents the best opportunity for honest, dynamic and practical discourse throughout the course of the year. It is a time not only to take stock of the unprecedented 18 months that have gone by, but to look to the future and ask: ‘what should superyachting look like by 2030?’

The Superyacht Forum Live has been designed to challenge our industry and define a new mission that focuses on what makes sense for the future. With 2030 as a key target date, linked to the UN Sustainability Goals, the time has come to focus our attention on energy efficiency, zero-impact, smart manufacturing, short supply chains, future infrastructure, waste reduction, smart thinking and innovation that will make superyachts and our wider industry, the ultimate R&D platforms for maritime sustainability and intelligent ocean thinking. In turn, this will address the key objective of making superyachts attractive for a whole new generation of buyers, users and charter clients.

While the programme itself has always formed the backbone for The Superyacht Forum Live, the event’s primary benefit is arguably the strength of the networking opportunities that it represents. Whether you are an industry icon or a next-generation worker, you will never find a better opportunity to rub shoulders with the industry’s top minds.

The challenges of the future may seem daunting, but no other event brings together the sharpest minds in superyachting like The Superyacht Forum Live. No challenge is insurmountable when we work together.

