The Superyacht Forum Live, four weeks to go! A new fishbowl format will create dynamic hubs for delegates to influence and inform all manner of discussions…

After a year’s break caused by the pandemic, the superyacht industry’s premier event returns from 15-17 November in Amsterdam. The Superyacht Forum Live represents the first true opportunity for the industry’s most influential stakeholders to take stock of the previous 18 months and look ahead to the various ways that the superyacht market should evolve with 2030 as a key target date in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. With various protocols in place to ensure a safe bubble and maskless event, this year's programme takes a new and dynamic approach to problem-solving, solution creating and networking.

Alongside an exciting programme of keynotes that are designed not only to inform and inspire but also to provoke and to entertain, The Superyacht Forum Live will include a new feature to address a new set of challenges. Centred on our 2030 theme, we will collectively distil a series of key questions covering all aspects of our industry – its technologies, its image, its infrastructure and its future – and will then work together to problem-solve these questions.

Using a series of breakout groups that will be run in a fishbowl format, each cluster – and its expert host moderator – will form a dynamic hub that delegates can move between, ensuring everyone will have a chance to influence each discussion and inform each outcome. It’s an opportunity not only to enliven what before was a series of separate and isolated workshop sessions, but also for delegates to mix with fellow stakeholders from both within the industry and outside of it, and as a result develop new connections and new ways of thinking. What’s more, after 18 months of remote working and meetings, the fishbowl format allows us to enjoy maximum productive brainstorm and networking time within the safe bubble of the Forum itself.

Unlike previous iterations, where events were taken in isolation, The Superyacht Forum Live represents the start of a 12 months programme that will expand upon the key themes explored in Amsterdam, as well as adding new and dynamic challenges throughout the year. The Superyacht Forum Live Tour will see the return of The Superyacht Group’s exciting events schedule, as well as the introduction of various Live Tour events that will provide a dynamic platform for the industry’s major businesses, sectors and locations to contribute to the continued evolution of the superyacht market.

As part of The Superyacht Group’s commitment to sustainability, The Superyacht Forum Live will be our first paperless and plastic-free event. The recent launch of the new SuperyachtNews app will be central to this commitment with members of The Superyacht Group’s Community able to register for the event, stay informed about the latest news, programme updates and communicate with other delegates and speakers.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.