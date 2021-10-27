The Superyacht Refit Report The latest issue of The Superyacht Report has arrived, providing unrivalled insight into the refit sector and lifecycle management....…

The Superyacht Refit Report arrives in timely fashion, with refit yards in both the North and South of Europe reporting a full house for the season. This issue is a must-read for stakeholders looking for real, candid journalism on the nuances the refit market and lifecycle management, as well as adroitly analysed and organised data and information from our team of in-house analysts.

One common theme has emerged from this report - every business at the top of the refit ladder has expressed a desire to evolve their models, educate and become and more well-rounded lifecycle service proposition. This issue outlines exactly what that means, and the feasibility of expressed future endeavours. It follows on from the roaring success of The Superyacht Owners Report, which received high praise, particularly at this year's Monaco Yacht Show.

The aim of this issue is to provide fresh insight and perspective, even to those who are considered the key decision-makers at the core of the industry. As Will Mathieson, our Editorial and Intelligence Editor writes, “Swimming against the tidal wave of the ‘sustainability’ patter that drowned out most of the pragmatic media discourse this year, another more practical topic that was garnering traction among the new-build yards was the concept of ‘lifecycle management’ and, more specifically, the idea of ‘building with refit in mind’. This concept is neither new nor revelatory.” This issue is a testament to our ability to accurately forecast future trends, and provide the market with detailed, critical analysis for topical subjects that cut deeper than the generic news cycle.

This issue has been crafted with the typical chronology of the superyacht life cycle in mind, beginning with ‘Building with Refit in Mind’, before transitioning to the ‘The State of the Refit Market’ followed by a presentation of ‘The Market Landscape’ and concluding with ‘The Optimisation of Refit’. This 137-page report is our largest of 2021, with numerous long-form features underlining the most pertinent topics of the refit sector.

We are fully committed to working towards a greener superyacht industry. And we, as a team, aim to do all we can to ensure that we are part of the solution. That’s why we are encouraging our loyal readership to make the switch to digital media consumption, instead of print. And the best way to do that is to become part of The Superyacht Group Community! Issues of The Superyacht Report are only available to read to those with an Essential or Executive Membership. For just £10 per month, Essential Membership grants members access to the full suite of business-critical content available across SuperyachtNews.com and The Superyacht Report, including access to our complete library of back issues, and unlimited access to SuperyachtIntel.

Executive Membership includes delegate access to our flagship event in Amsterdam, The Superyacht Forum Live 15-17 November 2021, and the industry’s most dynamic conference programme, broadcast from the industry’s leading superyacht hubs. Also including all features from The Essential Membership.

To access The Superyacht Refit Report and become part of The Superyacht Group Community, please click here.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.