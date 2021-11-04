The Superyacht Forum Live - Day Two Day Two of The Forum will dynamically discuss issues ranging from alternative fuels to immersive owner experiences…

2030 is fast approaching. The ambitious targets and promises that have been set now carry accountability and much of the industry are still catching up. The time is here to start looking at the solutions that will support a sustainable future. Day Two of The Superyacht Forum Live will provide the platform for delegates to engage with the innovators that are driving the change and refine the discussions initiated on Day One.

Transitioning to truly sustainable industry practices will necessitate some drastic changes. But many of these changes are composed of a long line of micro-adjustments that amount to more than the sum of their parts. Water Revolution Foundation has a clearly defined vision for the superyacht industry. Crucially, they have also committed to the necessary scientifically driven, data-supported research that identifies the changes, both large and small, that will define our future. Day Two's first keynote session will be led by Water Revolution's Dr Vienna Eleuteri, Henk de Vries, Bram Jongepier & Thomas Kolster, who will present a pragmatic assessment of our current status and the next phase of sustainable development.

The shortage of human capital is an issue that is encroaching across almost all sectors of the superyacht industry. How will we encourage the required skilled, passionate and diverse workforce that can drive that change that we outline? How can we hope to revolutionise the way we conduct business without also having the personnel with the ability to help us attain our vision? Ken Hickling of Sherpa63 will lead Day Two's midday session of debate and discussion encompassing this multifaceted issue.

The looming threat that fossil fuel regulations pose is existential to the industry's survival, and the most lauded solution is Hydrogen. However, the word in itself is a loaded issue. It elicits opinions and concerns as varied as the range of operations of the growing fleet. Some of the concerns voiced across the industry, such as supply, are justified, whereas some of those heavily weighted on safety can be misinformed. The afternoon keynote session of Day Two will examine in detail the implications of this challenging topic. A diverse range of experts will be on stage to discuss, including Marnix Hoekstra of Vripack, Fiorenzo Spadoni of RINA, Bart Hellings of Goodfuels, Bram Jongepier of De Voogt Naval Architects, and Daniel Chatterjee, of MTU-Rolls Royce.

The evening keynote session is dedicated to discussing how the industry can elevate the experiences of the next generation of HNWI's, as well as our sales and service proposition. In a fast-paced technology landscape populated by an emerging generation of discerning potential and current owners, the expectations for a truly inspiring immersive experience are continually rising. Tommy Lexen of Immersive International will lead a challenging session exploring how to meet these expectations as an industry by utilising the evolving technologies and studying successful examples from outside the superyacht sector.

The last keynote session of Day Two will be a slightly less intense Superyacht Forum Live Dragons Den session, with infinitely more exciting pitches from industry leaders. Assessed by the delegates, it will provide an interactive way to give direct feedback, providing a chance to bring the opinions back into the room and away from social media. Day two will conclude with The Superyacht Forum Networking dinner at the Rai, providing a more relaxed space for guests to connect, discuss, and prepare for Day Three.

Join our Executive Membership to attend The Superyacht Forum Live in Amsterdam, 15-17 November, and to gain access to our dynamic programme of live and virtual events. Also included within Executive Membership is unlimited access to SuperyachtIntel, high-impact journalism on SuperyachtNews and a subscription to The Superyacht Report. Alternatively, see the full suite of registration options here.

Profile links

The Superyacht Forum

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.