PHI leaves shipyard

PHI has departed from the Royal Huisman newbuild facilities in Vollenhove and is now on her way to Amsterdam to begin sea trials. The project team behind Royal Huisman’s Project Phi and her fleet, will present a detailed closing case study on the owner’s brief, the design philosophy, yard selection, the operational and engineering approach they took, in building such an optimised and intelligent ownership model. Tickets for access to the full three day event as well as single day tickets are available here.

Relating inside and outside to the "sectio divina" or the Golden Ratio, PHI is the formula that governs the continuation of dimensions and shapes in natural proportions throughout the design. The PHI philosophy and deck levels are subsequently focused on three themes: the galaxy, the ocean surface and the underwater world.

PHI’s still mostly secret interior design and styling are defined by the London-based studio Lawson Robb. Her naval architecture is by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. Their specially developed Fast Displacement XL hull form allows this yacht to be long and sleek, yet still remain under the 500 GT mark.

Owner’s representative Guy Booth commented, “All of us involved in the creation of PHI feel a sense of privilege to have had the opportunity to contribute to this innovative project. The co-operation between the owner’s team, the architects, the designers and everyone at Royal Huisman has been exceptional. We can be justifiably proud of what we have achieved.”

Jan Timmerman, Royal Huisman CEO explains, “Just take a look at our two current motoryacht projects: project 403, PHI, and project 406, a unique 52m sportfish yacht that will become the largest of its kind in the world. The individual aspirations and challenges of each of these projects were seen to be well outside the comfort zone by some yards. With the benefit of expert advice, each of these owners brought their highly distinctive individual projects to Royal Huisman, where fresh opportunities for creative problem-solving and innovation were enthusiastically welcomed.”

Timmerman continues, “So what gives us so much confidence in Royal Huisman’s capability to build exceptional motoryachts? Here are two good examples of the ‘edge’ Royal Huisman has to offer. First, the expertise we have acquired from our unrivalled 55 years’ experience in aluminium construction. This enables us to maximise performance and efficiency through compact, lightweight and high strength engineering. Second, our ability to design and install complex operational systems in restricted volume hull areas provides the owner with more net space for amenities and further increases efficiency.”

You can learn more about PHI in episode two of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour. Timmerman goes on to explain to Will Mathieson, our Head of Editorial and Intelligence that, ““Sailing yachts are still true to our heart at Royal Huisman. It's not only because of almost a century and a half of tradition, but we also believe that sailing, and wind powered propulsion, is the future of the industry.”

