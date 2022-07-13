Calling out to superyacht market commentators The Superyacht Group are on the hunt for candid industry stakeholders who are willing to shake up the news cycle…

As you may know, 2022 marks 30 years for The Superyacht Group. As part of our celebrations of this milestone, we are reaching out to our audience for concise and candid guest contributions to feature in our 30th Anniversary edition of The Superyacht Owners Report, which will be published this September for the Show Season.

There is no doubt that journalism has evolved massively over the last few decades, and the emergence of ‘citizen journalism’ on social media platforms is probably the biggest advancement since Gutenberg invented the printing press. In today's era, instead of having a one-way channel of communication between journalist and reader, it is now about sparking discussion between communities and sectors as well as driving conversations towards real tangible change.

Here at The Superyacht Group, what underpins our editorial strategy is a general frustration with the lack of quality journalism in the mainstream media when reporting on the yachting industry, where clickbait, regurgitated PR and speculation thrive. We’ve decided not to be too retrospective, but to look into our crystal ball for the future and highlight the key aspects of our industry that need to become our focus of attention for the next 30 years.

We are asking for a short punchy 250 words, plus a headshot, to form a dedicated section of The Superyacht Report, where we will select the 30 most interesting, candid and thought-provoking opinions that highlight and address our industry’s most significant challenges as viewed through your lens.

Recently, our newsdesk has been bombarded with some incredible scoops and insights into corners of the market that some prefer to pretend don't exist. Our reportage on the recent sanction fallout, revelations about sexual abuse in yachting, fraudulent activity, abhorrent treatment of workers in the maritime sector, and the illegal trafficking of materials, exist largely because our network of contacts had the courage to reach out to us and go on record. As journalists, all we really do is package the story a certain way to ensure it will strike the right chord with our readership.

We really want to hear from anyone who has something to say about the state of yachting, it doesn’t matter if you are reading this as a deckhand living in a tiny cabin without any windows, or the CEO of a company floating on the stock market in a corner office - we believe that your perspective has the ability to make an invaluable contribution.

If you would like to contribute to our 30th anniversary edition in The Superyacht Report please feel free to email us at newsdesk@thesuperyachtgroup.com (submissions will close at the end of the month)

