DNV Superyacht Seminar - Superyachts of the future DNV is returning to the Yacht Club de Monaco, on June 28th 2022, for a discussion on the road to decarbonisation and digitalisation…

Superyachts are growing in size, complexity and scope of operations. The industry often likes to present that the only limit to a client's dream is their own imagination. The truth, however, is that it takes a progressive classification society to underpin these innovations with a regulatory framework that keeps the operators, guests and environment safe.

DNV has developed a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking and innovative classification societies in the marine sector. Time and again when interesting and boundary-pushing yachts and technology come across my desk, they mention DNV.

DNV is looking to engage with key stakeholders in the superyacht industry once again, at The DNV Superyacht Seminar, on 28 June 2022, 09:00 – 18:00 at the Yacht Club de Monaco. The 2022 edition will focus on the Superyachts of the future and the road to decarbonisation and digitalisation.

Chaired by Martin Redmayne, Chairman of The Superyacht Group, DNV is inviting yacht builders, refit yards, yacht managers, captains and owners’ representatives to join them in Monaco. With an extensive lineup of speakers from both DNV’s technical experts and across the industry, this focussed event will provide concise answers to a complected and necessary evolution of the superyacht sector.

Speakers will include Erlend Nervold, Principal Engineer, DNV Maritime Advisory, discussing the road to zero-carbon. Jostein Bogen, Vice President, Global Program Manager Energy Storage & Fuel Cells, ABB Marine will be is on hand to outline what kind of future fuels can be used in a combustion engine or fuel cell.

Raphael Sauleau, CEO of Fraser Yachts, will discuss cyber security services and digitalisation, as well as Svante Einarsson, Head of Cyber Security Maritime, DNV Accelerator, examining what it takes to design and build a cyber secure superyacht. Along with many other experts from across the field, including a full class update.

There are a few seats left, and yacht builders & refit yards, managers, captains and owners’ representatives are invited to contact Mark Kruidenier, Business Development Manager, DNV to register their interest.

Profile links

DNV

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.