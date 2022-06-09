Arctic in Antarctica Y.CO have announced that Arctic will be available to charter in Antarctica this winter…

The 87.6m expedition superyacht Arctic is heading to Antarctica this winter where it will be available to charter by Y.CO. The yacht, which was converted from a deep-sea salvage tug in 1993, has proven Antarctic experience and even previously held the record as having sailed the furthest south of any superyacht.

The iconic superyacht started life as a deep-sea salvage tug and was rebuilt in 1993 as a luxury explorer. With a range of 20,000 nautical miles along with a sturdy retained tugboat exterior (with the addition of steel plating on the bow) it is the ideal vessel to tackle polar waters, a feat which was proved as recently as 2014, where, with the current captain on board, it set the world record for the furthest voyage south, reaching a location just 677 nautical miles from the South Pole. It is this exploration capacity, along with the line-up of luxury amenities, and guest to crew ratio of 12:28, that makes Arctic a stand-out choice for any adventurous guest looking to discover Antarctica this winter.

Charlie Birkett, co-founder and CEO of Y.CO comments, “I think of all the yachting companies, we’re probably the one that has the most experience sending clients to different, ‘off-the-beaten-track’ type destinations, in addition to all the more traditional destinations, and we have a lot of experience planning the more complex logistics for these kinds of charters. With our network of destination specialists, as well as some serious “explorer” style yachts in our fleet, we really do have the ability to send our Clients pretty much anywhere in the world.”

The vessel features a monkey island, which is the perfect place to get a great vantage point for spotting all sorts of marine life, while the tenders are available to bring guests ashore to sight penguins, seals and other species. Inside, the yacht features a cosy onboard cinema which is ideal for reviewing the footage of the day’s excursions, as well as seven incredibly spacious and inviting cabins in which to relax and unwind, in preparation to start the adventure all over again the next morning.

Russell Pugh, captain of Arctic, stated, “I am really looking forward to returning to Antarctica. With Arctic’s capabilities and endurance, we feel we belong there. The memories of the light clarity, freshness of air, huge icebergs along with the wildlife without fear of humans is something that lives with you forever.” Arctic, which is currently available to charter in French Polynesia before repositioning to Antarctica at the end of the year, forms part of Y.CO’s extensive line-up of adventure yachts, alongside 77.4m Legend, a popular and renowned Antarctic explorer, Big Fish, a dive specialist boat, Driftwood, the authority on surfing and traditional Indonesian Phinisi yacht Dunia Baru which is currently available to charter in Indonesia (Bali and Komodo).

