MYS 2022 is set to target Gen Z Monaco Yacht Show organisers have said that their focus this year is to seduce and educate their audience…

Monaco Yacht Show have shared a press release highlighting their intention to attract what they call ‘the pleasure-seeking generation’ via the social media app TikTok. Through this platform, they aim to promote ‘the superyacht life’ via moral values such as family, friendship, self-respect, elegant living, and respect for the environment. This news comes after the organisers of the show announced the ‘Seducation programme’. This will be a three-year plan of action designed to attract a new generation of yachting clients, with two core concepts: “education” and “seduction” - a brave pairing of words to say the least.

The General Manager of Monaco Yacht Show, Gaëlle Tallarida, said, “The Monaco Yacht Show made its grand return to the international event scene in 2021, sporting a 3-year development programme with a clearly-stated goal: to promote superyachting among a new generation of clients”

Monaco Yacht Show have also created a new sustainability hub where companies can showcase innovative eco-friendly solutions. It will also act as a platform for budding start-ups working on sustainable alternatives that fit in with the yachting world. Despite this initiative, some stakeholders have taken to social media to voice their disapproval of the show's lack of environmental policy. The official Monaco Yacht Show website has not yet published any details regarding their own green credentials and what they will be doing to make the show itself more environmentally friendly.

The show’s themed exhibition areas have been redistributed to improve efficiency, making it easier for ticket holders to meet experts in their respective fields and to discover the range of products and services required to successfully complete their yachting project. The organisers are therefore revamping the Dockside Area, the Sailing Yacht Area and the Yacht Design & Innovation Hub.

The Sailing Yacht Area will be relocated to Quai l'Hirondelle, on the inner side of Port Hercule. The Yacht Design & Innovation Hub - dedicated to future yacht design projects - is set to triple in size, and will include a 100-m² upstairs conference area.

MYS has also announced the 6th edition of the Monaco Yacht Summit. Held on Tuesday 27 September 2022 at the Monaco Yacht Club, the event will address practical questions on the topics of yacht chartering, buying and building in front of a pre-qualified audience of experienced or new yacht owners and charterers.

Up until now, the superyacht industry has tried and failed with some pretty cringe-worthy attempts to attract young people. But perhaps Monaco Yacht Show creating a TikTok account and kickstarting a long-term seducation programme will help in some small way to change this. The industry often falls down the trap of speaking about an entire generation of people in general and obvious terms. In order to break out of the echo chamber and appear more in touch with the real world, the industry will need to learn how to speak the language of the next generation. If Monaco Yacht Show are successful in their mission to ‘seduce’ and ‘educate’ Gen Z and millennials, it will prove that events like these are vital for the wider health of the market.

Profile links

MONACO YACHT SHOW

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.