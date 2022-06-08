The first Amels 80's build journey is underway The steel cutting of this new 80m Amels Limited Edition took place at Damen Yachting’s hull building location in Galati…

This Amels 80 concept was first introduced and unveiled earlier this year via an online launch, and was designed and engineered by Damen Yachting’s team of naval architects. The exterior has been designed by Espen Øino and will be built with sustainable materials that are said to leverage the most sustainable and innovative hybrid technology available.

Legendary designer Espen Øino commented, “It turned out to be a very holistic design in the sense that everything seems to be right, starting with a very good layout. Simplicity in design does stand the test of time and I like to think that this will be the case here as well.”

The Project Manager of Amels went on to explain the key moment for those who have been involved in the project thus far. “For all of us at Damen Yachting, the steel cutting of the first Amels 80 is a really significant milestone. It represents the first stage of the build and the start of this new design being transformed into reality. The Amels 80 is a very exciting project to be a part of and we are looking forward to seeing her through the build journey so we can watch as this new Amels Limited Editions comes to life.”

The custom interiors for the Amels 80 has been created by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, keeping in line with the concept of Amels Limited Editions. It has been designed to host a personalised layer of loose furniture and decorative elements.

Paul Costerus, Lead Designer at Sinot said, “It’s a very neutral and natural palette. The style is distinctive and yet it still allows plenty of room for owners to customise and add their personal style.”

The Amels 8001 can accommodate up to 14 guests and 20 crew members and is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

