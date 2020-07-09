There has been very little new fleet activity to report this week (3rd – 9th July), with only one launch recorded – 77m La Datcha. This Damen build is the 12th longest yacht to be launched or delivered in 2020.

There was a slight upturn in movement however, within the second-hand market, when compared to the week before. Four sales were recorded, although again, this was at the bottom end of the market, at a mean average LOA of 34.1m and an estimated value per vessel sold of €5.0 million (based on The Superyacht Agency’s proprietary in-house valuation model).

There was little correlation between the two vessels coming onto the market, the 30.9m 2004 Custom Line build, Imagine, and a 1989 48.1m Maccarini Brazil-built sailing yacht, Peacemaker. The Superyacht Agency values these new listings at €2.6 million and €1.8 million respectively.

Indeed, using our proprietary model is one of the most powerful tools to evaluate who the market favours at any one time (buyer/seller). Interestingly, if we take new market activity to be represented by new central agencies and new listings, the market valued its new inventory at €73.8 million. Based on the valuation of this same inventory, we place the same inventory at a cumulative value of €73.3 million, further affirming last week’s assertion that stability is returning to the sales market following the sharp slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 crisis in H1.

These data snapshots merely scratch the surface of The Superyacht Agency's Intelligence capabilities. Our analysis spans nearly three decades and every sector of the industry. If you have a bespoke Intelligence enquiry, please contact Russell Cockerton for more information on how we can support your strategic requirements.

