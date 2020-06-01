Nobiskrug has shared images of its latest project, 62m Project 794, as it was moved from the Kiel shipyard into the superyacht hall of the Rendsburg facility on 30 May, 2020.

Following the project’s keel-laying in June last year, the construction of all sections up to the assembly of the complete hull took place in at the Kiel facility. The yacht will now be outfitted in the climate-controlled superyacht hall in Rendsburg.

Project 794 is a high-volume and performance-orientated yacht, with an exterior designed by Espen Øino International. The yacht’s design benefits from expansive exterior deck spaces and generous open-plan layout contained within five luxurious levels.

The project is the second consecutive project with which Nobiskrug has teamed up with Imperial, who acted as broker for the sale and continues as owner’s representative and construction supervisor throughout the build.

According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, Nobiskrug has delivered an average of less than one superyacht projects per year since 2010. With four projects scheduled for delivery from 2021 to 2023, however, Nobiskrug will have an uptick in output in coming years.

Images: Klaus Jordan for Imperial

