Some of the world’s most successful brands are characterised by their ability to change with the times and develop continued relevance in an everchanging world. While many businesses will talk about heritage and knowledge developed over many years of operating within a certain market, few businesses in the superyacht market can compete with Hodgdon’s longevity, nor indeed it's quality.

“Hodgdon was founded in 1816 over 200 years ago building boats to support the commercial fishing fleet on the coast of Maine in the United States,” starts Audrey Hodgdon, director of sales & marketing at the eponymous shipyard. “Although the company had built a wide spectrum of boats from commercial to yachts and military vessels and everything in between, when my father took over the business from his father in the 1980s the focus became the yachting sector. Since then we have built custom sailing yachts up to 154ft, a variety of custom yachts including world-record-setting 100ft supermaxi Comanche, a number of advanced composite patrol boats for the US Navy and high-performance carbon motoryachts. Then, around 10 years ago, we realised that there was an opportunity for extremely high-quality custom tenders.”

As one might expect of a manufacturer who considers itself to be at the high end in terms of quality, since entering the tender market, Hodgdon Tenders’ projects can typically be found on large custom superyacht projects from the world’s most renowned shipyards.

“Today, high-end tenders are our primary focus,” continues Hodgdon. “The know-how and experience that we have developed from working on large, complex vessels sets us apart and is reflected in our tenders. So much of the value of a Hodgdon tender lies under the hood and in the bilge in what can’t be seen.”

Even since Hodgdon joined the tender market some 10 years ago the sector has changed dramatically. While tenders were previously considered practical additions to motherships, they were by no means held in as high esteem as they are today. However, Hodgdon contends that this market trend has always been a part of the company’s DNA. “We understand high levels of expectations because of our history and experience, and this translates into what we build,” explains Hodgdon.

“Demand for high-quality custom tender projects has certainly grown over the last 10 years and this has led to greater competition. However, the great thing about competition is that it encourages all the players to continue to evolve and develop to meet market requirements. As one captain recently told me, the tender on a superyacht is just as important a decision as what engines to put in the mothership and similar time and care needs to be dedicated to that decision. It is a very important part of the owners’ overall enjoyment of the yachting experience.”

Throughout Hodgdon’s 200-year history it has continued to adapt to meet the requirements of a variety of markets and it continues to do so today. While being best known for its Venetian line of tenders, which remains popular and can be described as having a timeless classical design, in 2019 the yard delivered its first Crossover project which showcases the yards ability to build to a variety of styles and requirements from classic to contemporary styling all with the most modern in equipment and manufacturing methods. In 2020 Hodgdon will deliver its second Crossover project, a 10.5m open tender with a beach lander bow.

Here’s to another 200 years.

