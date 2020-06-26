Sanlorenzo has announced the launch of the first unit of its 62Steel superyacht at the shipyard in La Spezia, the first of three 62Steel units currently under construction. The project has an overall length of 61.5m, maximum beam of 11.9m, gross tonnage of 1200 and five decks.

These dimensions translate into large interior and exterior spaces. The owner’s cabin in particular, to which the entire upper deck is dedicated, has an area of 210m2 that includes the bedroom, study, two spacious bathrooms and a walk-in dressing room, as well as an private outdoor area at the bow of the upper deck.

The 62Steel has been designed by the in-house technical and styling divisions of Sanlorenzo, followed by the contribution of the architects Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini, who have created the interiors of this first unit.

This launch of the first of the three units under construction follows the recent temporary suspension of operations at Sanlorenzo during the national lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Superyacht Agency, the other two units have recently had their delivery schedules updated, with the second hull’s delivery date moved from 2020 to April 2021, and the third hull’s delivery date moved from 2022 to the start of 2023.

Despite this, Sanlorenzo still has a higher-than-average number of deliveries scheduled for 2020. According to data recorded by The Superyacht Agency, 16 deliveries and 57 launches have been recorded by the superyacht market so far in 2020, out of a total 243 deliveries that are scheduled for this year. While shipyards tend to overestimate their annual deliveries by around 25-30 per cent, it seems that the new build sector is still a long way off achieving even half of this number halfway through the year. Perhaps the knock-on effects of the pandemic and the lockdowns it caused worldwide are starting to show.

