Heesen has announced the delivery of project YN 19510, now known as Amare II, to her owners after an intensive period of sea trials in the North Sea. Amare II, formerly known as project Electra, is the second in Heesen’s hybrid series with exterior design from Omega Architects.

According to Heesen, at 50m and below 500gt, Amare II offers silent cruising and frugal fuel consumption thanks to her lightweight aluminium Fast Displacement Hull Form. Designed by Van Oosanen and engineered by Heesen’s in-house team, the hull of Amare II was welded to high tolerances at the Heesen facility in Oss. During the sea trials, Amare II exceeded the contractual speed by 0.9kts reaching a top speed of 17.2kts in diesel mode, and 10.2kts in silent mode, with noise and vibrations inn line with the specifications.

“Delivering a superyacht during the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge that Heesen rose to and overcame,” explains the Heesen team. “This was achieved thanks to the swift reorganisation of the in-house work schedule, which was adapted to meet governmental regulations and ensure the safety of all staff and suppliers involved in the operations. Test at sea were performed with minimum crew in order to guarantee the necessary physical distancing and extra safety measures were put in place.”

Captain Brenden Scott, an experienced Heesen captain, arrived in the Netherlands just prior to the lockdown and in time to supervise the completion and fine-tuning of the yacht. He succeeded in putting together a full crew to run Amare II for the coming summer season.

The owners appointed Sabrina Monte-Carlo to style their new yacht. Highly contemporary pieces in soft pastel colour characterise the style of the interior décor. Brands such as B&B Italia, Paola Lenti, Giorgetti, Porta Romana – all of which are based in Italy – worked ardently follow the two-month Italian lockdown to deliver the loose furniture that was selected by the Monegasque decorator. Thanks to the hard work of the various brands involved, the delivery only experienced minor delays.

According to The Superyacht Agency, Heesen delivered a total of 40 superyachts from 2010-2019 at an average of four projects per year. With one project already delivered in 2020 and another three scheduled to be completed, as well as a further four due in 2021, Heesen is on track to continue it incredibly stable delivery rate.

Profile links

Heesen Yachts

Omega Architects Yacht Design

Sabrina Monte-Carlo

Cristiano Gatto Design

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.