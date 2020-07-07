While to the untrained eye the tender market may appear to be set in its ways, when one looks closer you will notice that it is constantly evolving. SuperyachtNews speaks with Ante Tenders, newcomers to the market who are looking to do things a little differently.

“When we started Ante Tenders in 2016, we looked at the competition and thought about how we could offer something unique to the sector,” starts Ivo Martinovic, creative director of Ante Tenders, the tender manufacturer from Belgrade, Serbia. “We are a progressive team from a younger generation with a great deal of experience across a variety of marine segments. The product itself is innovative, the team is versatile, with more than 15 years’ experience in the industry, and is putting in 100 per cent to stay here and contribute to the development of this sector.”

As well as meeting the aesthetic standards expected of superyacht tenders, especially limousine tenders, Ante Tenders’ projects are characterized by subtle differences and options that have been proactively designed and engineered following a substantial period of research and development. By way of example, Martinovic points to the ability of Ante Tenders’ projects to use outboard engines, competitive pricing and design quirks, such as a cabin height clearance of two metres in its semi-custom series.

“Initially we considered our well-established competitors and the pricing of our product and we realized that we can be more cost-effective on average than our competitors,” continues Martinovic. “Typically, our competitors' price range is around €1.5million and above for a limousine tender, whereas with our semi-custom limousine we have managed to set up our pricing significantly below depending on the equipment and levels of customisation. Although we created a very flexible platform allowing a variety of different layouts, we are also offering a full custom solution that will fit most limited garages

“When we began designing our tenders were looked at the sector in terms of problems that needed to be solved. Through our connections with captains and engineers, we developed a tender that could use outboard engines to improve the efficiency of maintenance and servicing, something which is rarely seen on limousine tenders. A fortunate by-product of this innovation is that it also reduces noise and vibrations within the cabin.”

One of Ante Tenders’ standout features is the spacious two-metre clearance afforded within the cabin. While Martinovic correctly notes that this feature is not always feasible onboard superyachts, which frequently have limited space for tender storage, it is nevertheless an extremely luxurious and attractive feature.

“From the client’s perspective, you commonly have to lower your head when you enter the limousine, at Ante Tenders we do not believe that minding your head is a premium experience,” explains Martinovic. “Of course, we have the options to customise the product to match the design of the mothership and fit the dimensions of the tender garage, but we want people to start thinking differently about how tenders should be built and used. Central to our philosophy is an awareness of how advanced technology and monitoring systems can improve the customer experience and aid maintenance schedules.”

So, whether you are seeking a semi-custom or fully custom build, Ante Tenders offers bespoke turnkey solutions and specialised services from preliminary sketches, project conceptualisation and planning, to engineering, construction, management, sea trials, and delivery.

While Ante Tenders continues to evolve organically, through its strategic partnerships with innovative companies such as Superyacht Tenders & Toys and Esthec it is able to approach the superyacht tender market from a unique perspective and avoid falling directly in line with the status quo, hence the tagline - tender boats reinvented.

Throughout its first four years, Ante Tenders has delivered 10 superyacht tenders and has no intention of slowing down.

