Meet the Partners The Superyacht Forum 2022 will see the return of an unrestricted event with a dynamic group of longstanding partners, and some exciting new faces...…

The countdown to The Superyacht Forum is on! Returning to the RAI convention centre and co-hosted by METSTRADE, be sure to join us in Amsterdam. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Superyacht Group, this year promises to be a truly special occasion when we welcome over 800 delegates from around the world for three days of debate, discussion and networking.

We are proud to have the continued support of a dynamic and diverse group of partners across the full range of events over the last 12 months and alongside us once again at The Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam. We welcome back our longstanding headline partners AWLGRIP, Camper & Nicholsons, Millstream, Monaco Marine, MTU and RINA. 2022 will also see the return of the crowd favourite Red Party, in partnership with headline partner Red Ensign Group, on Tuesday night 15th November.

The theme for this year's event is Evolve or Repeat, and in keeping with this, we are delighted to announce new partnerships that reflect this philosophy. Technology-focused onboard accounting software developer StarboardCard represents a next-gen company for a next-gen Forum. Hardly needing an introduction, we are also delighted to announce that, for the first time in our 30-year history, storied shipyard Lürssen is a headline partner.

Another first in the evolution of the Superyacht Forum has been our incorporation of a range of partnerships. We welcome Jotun, Lateral Naval Architects, Wards Marine Electric and Viraver as Technical Partners, with BNP Wealth Management and Water Revolution Foundation as Strategic Partners in 2022. The superyacht industry’s leading sustainability-focused organisation, Water Revolution Foundation, is partnering with METSTRADE and The Superyacht Forum 2022 to promote best practices in sustainability across the sector.

The Superyacht Forum will provide the delegates unrivalled access to our partners across a range of networking events and opportunities throughout, as we return to a fully interactive and social lineup. Many of our partners will be hosting bespoke events also, and the Forum will undoubtedly stretch into the streets of Amsterdam once again this year.

The Superyacht Forum is the central event hub in a year-long sequence of global Forums and bespoke events. A memorable 12 months saw us visit the wild Pacific Northwest of British Columbia for The Pacific Superyacht Forum in June, as well as return to Tuscany and YARE in March.

