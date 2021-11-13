METSTRADE confirmed to go ahead as planned What to watch out for as we look ahead to the long-awaited return of the worlds largest marine trade show…

The doors to The Rai will safely open on November 16. The new set of COVID-19 measures announced on Friday 12 November by the Dutch Government have limited impact on B2B events that take place at RAI Amsterdam. The COVID-19 protocols set in place by the team at that RAI for events ensures that METSTRADE 2021 and the Superyacht Forum 2021 can take place in a safe and responsible way.

METSTRADE is making a welcome return to The Rai and Amsterdam in partnership with The Superyacht Forum Live. As the world's largest trade exhibition of marine equipment, materials and systems, it remains the nexus point for the marine industry each near. It marks a phenomenal achievement in organisation and perseverance from the team at METSTRADE and The Rai. A colossal undertaking in a normal year and superhuman after the upheaval of the last two years.

1,276 exhibitors are confirmed from 48 countries across METSTRADE, and the SuperYacht (SYP), Marina & Yard (MYP) and Construction Material (CMP) Pavilions. Amongst them will be 180 companies from 29 countries making an appearance at METSTRADE for the first time in 2021, marking a solid vote of confidence that the industry is back, firing on all cylinders and eager to return to in-person interaction and business.

“We have lost count of the number of times exhibitors and visitors have told us they cannot wait to get back to METSTRADE,” Niels Klarenbeek, METSTRADE director states

The traditional kick-off of the METSTRADE show will be The Breakfast Briefing at 8 am on Tuesday 16 November, this year featuring professional sailor, world record holder and ocean advocate Dee Caffari. The 30th-anniversary DAME Awards presentation will follow the briefing. This year's awards feature 53 products from a total of 103 entries spanning 25 countries, with a complete list of the nominees available here.

Those constrained by pandemic concerns and restrictions will be able to engage with exhibitors on the METSTRADE Connect virtual platform, with a programme of presentations and interviews on METSTRADE TV delivered to their desks.

Some of the returning and new events/ keynotes to keep an eye out for will be the HISWA Marina Symposium, discussing marina development in Holland, with a particular focus on hospitality. The GMI Global Meeting, where the British Marine and the Marina Industries Association (MIA) invite GMI Certified Members to join the Global Marina Institute (GMI) Board for discussion and networking. And, The Young Professionals Club, where The METSTRADE Young Professionals Club brings together marine industry professionals under 35, offers both an on- and offline environment to facilitate networking amongst young professionals within the industry.

An, of course, The Superyacht Forum Live returns with a purpose and renewed energy to the RAI Amsterdam from 15-17 November with a new mission statement – Superyacht 2030. In line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the requirements of the next generation of superyacht owners. The Superyacht Forum Live will focus the market's efforts, under Superyacht 2030, on the environment and sustainability across all market sectors.

The Superyacht Group Team are excited to get back to Amsterdam to host another fantastic event in partnership with our friends and METSTRADE & The Rai. SuperyachtNews will publish all relevant updates regarding the event, please also remember to have the SperyachtNews App downloaded for your delegate pass to The SuperyachtForum Live 2021. See you all there!

Profile links

METSTRADE

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.