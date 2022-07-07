Out now! The Pacific Tour - Part One After a truly inspiring inaugural Pacific Tour, hosted by Victoria International Marina in British Columbia, the first of two films has been released…

The latest episode of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour is out now! The first instalment of a two-part episode showcases some of the highlights from the first and second days in the pristine Pacific North West.

In Part One we had the chance to discuss the region with Steve Sidwell, the owner of motor yacht Ascente. We have a fascinating conversation with legendary explorer Victor Vescovo, who joined The Pacific Tour via video link on the eve of his dive to find the world's deepest shipwreck, and we lay out the mission statement for the event.

Day One of The Superyacht Forum Live - Pacific Tour started with the delegates exploring the stunning coastline of British Columbia on board the 34m motor yacht Ascente. A custom rebuild project, it was built for the region and has become a fixture of the coastline, both through extensive chartering and with its passionate owner and his family as ambassadors for the region.

Ascente was the perfect start to The Pacific Tour and set the tone for what would be an immersive and interactive experience. It also provided the perfect platform to clarify the guiding principle of the event. The question posed was simple - How do we bring more yachts to this region, and in doing so, convey the positive economic impact while addressing the environmental consequences of their visitation? Providing a sustainability template that can help reframe the perception of yachting globally.

The Pacific Tour was a Forum with a difference. Equal parts exploration and discussion, The Pacific Tour gave us the chance to narrow this focus, and collectively frame and address a localised issue, with solutions that can permeate the wider industry. The largest ocean on earth presents a wealth of opportunity for growth in the superyacht sector. By bringing a diverse range of owners, designers, shipyards, flag states, captains and suppliers together, The Forum's clear mission statement was clear.

A fascinating statistic that never fails to elicit a response for our sector is the fact that when analysed in terms of potential ownership, under 5 per cent of HNWIs actually own a superyacht. Combined with the comparatively small number of yachts that venture to the Pacific North West, the curiosity of these data points is in many ways the genesis of The Pacific Tour itself.

“Who are these 96 per cent? (of potential owners)" asks Craig Norris, CEO of Victoria International Marina. "A large proportion of them reside around the Pacific, and it is a relatively untapped resource when it comes to yachting. Finding out why they don't own yachts is a big part of this event.”

The open dialogue and discussions flowed from there, and out into the Canadian wilderness. In the second instalment, we venture further afield. Our local partners Arksen, 5th Avenue Marina and White Glacier also discuss their interactions with and vision for the region. The first Superyacht Forum Live - Pacific Tour video is published below and can be found by clicking here, with the next instalment to follow in the coming days.



As we look ahead to the next iteration of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour, ensure that you have secured your Executive Membership. There will be a diverse range of events globally, and of course, in British Columbia again next year.

Profile links

Victoria International Marina

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.