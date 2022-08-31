The Superyacht Owner Report is Out Now! The highly anticipated Superyacht Owner Report is now available online...…

The Superyacht Owner Report is now available online!

The brief for this year's edition of The Superyacht Owner Report was to come up with something refreshing, insightful, and revelatory. After all, it is our 30th anniversary this year and we wanted to do something special, so we opened up a dialogue with some of the most exciting and candid market commentators in the superyacht industry. Our 30 for 30 section includes rising stars, experienced gurus, and visionary thinkers from a variety of different sectors. Instead of being retrospective, we thought it would be better to look into our crystal ball for the future and highlight the key aspects of our industry that need to become our focus of attention for the next 30 years.

The report would of course be incomplete without insight from superyacht owners. Our Editor Jack Hogan interviewed Steve Sidwell, owner of M/Y Ascente, about redefining the industry's approach to sustainable construction. We also spoke with Victor Vescovo about his incredible deep-sea expeditions and the potential we have as an industry to bring about positive environmental change.

We delved into the strange world of the metaverse and realised there was plenty of room for a new and improved superyacht industry. We spoke to Bernard d’Alessandri, General Secretary and Managing Director of Yacht Club de Monaco, about the hub's evolution from a cosy yacht club to a world knowledge bank. Our intelligence team also forensically examined the state of UHNWI's wealth, with a specific look into Billionaires, Millennials and the true potential of new money entering the yacht market.

We conclude The Superyacht Owner Report by confronting the issue of predatory behaviour in the superyacht industry. This topic is of course not exclusive to the superyacht industry, but nevertheless, there is a need to put pressure on those with the power to bring about real change, so that the perpetrators of abuse on board and shoreside face the consequences of their actions.

We are fully committed to working towards a greener superyacht industry.





