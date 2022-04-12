METSTRADE reveals plans for 2022 The Superyacht Forum Live returns alongside METSTRADE in 2022, with significant improvements to both…

Following a COVID-altered 2021, which saw necessary short-term changes made to both METSTRADE and The Superyacht Forum Live, both events return to the RAI Amsterdam in November 2022. However, not only will the complementary events be able to benefit from lessened restrictions and a return to their traditional spaces, but both will be looking to improve on all the events that came before, and METSTRADE has recently revealed its plans for 2022 as it looks to reaffirm its position as the world’s leading marine trade show.

According to METSTRADE, all early indicators for the 2022 event look extremely positive with 96 per cent of visitors and 90 per cent of exhibitors having declared their intentions to attend. In addition, METSTRADE is experiencing an uptick in marine industry associations for the national pavilions, no doubt spurred on by the return of the event in full and the globally strong performance of the leisure marine markets, as well as having also attracted a number of first-time applications for exhibitors space, especially from the electric propulsions and electronics businesses.

“The industry is eager to be back at the world’s largest B2B leisure marine industry event after an extraordinary 2021 edition. We have created a balanced layout with key points of interest in every hall in close co-operation with our partners such as ICOMIA and the Exhibition Committee,” comments Niel Klarenbeek, director of METSTRADE. “This allows us to accommodate METSTRADE’s growth with more exhibitors, more space, more focus and enhanced visitor experience. We cannot wait to see everyone return to Amsterdam in November.”

“Following the pandemic’s challenges, key industry stakeholders and associations are telling us it is more pivotal than ever for suppliers and buyers to connect with their industry peers. METSTRADE is the leading platform for leisure marine professionals wanting to stay relevant and up-to-date in the industry. With the entire sector present from across the supply chain, it is the best place to source, connect and learn to help your business grow.”

Perhaps of greatest interest to the superyacht community is that the SuperyachtYacht Pavilion is returning to halls 9-11 and, crucially, will once again provide direct access to The Superyacht Forum Live, which will be running from 14-16 November. The Superyacht Group is once again thrilled to continue its support of METSTRADE with the world’s leading marine trade and the world’s leading superyacht event complimenting each other perfectly.

It should further be noted that METSTRADE will be creating a greater distinction between the production yacht market and the larger more customisable superyachting projects by having a dedicated area in hall 12 for large production vessels. Hall 12 will become the Italian pavilion, in cooperation with Confindustria Nautica, as well as the Construction Material Pavilion.

As part of its development, METSTRADE is hoping to place greater emphasis on specialist areas of interest by evolving the use of its spaces to account for growing areas of interest. The Elicium Ballroom, for example, will have innovation at the forefront with a particular focus on electronic propulsion and other related equipment. Indeed, the I-nnovation Lab will also have a special focus on alternative propulsion. The Elicium Ballroom will place will symbolically place this vital growth area at the show’s heart, in the same location that the DAME product entries will be on display. Furthermore, a fully integrated marina & yard pavilion will be in Hall 5, the Marina & Yard Pavilion will be an integral part of the show.

As well as being a happy return from COVID restrictions, 2022 also represents an exciting milestone for The Superyacht Group, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. While our 30th anniversary is a source of immense pride, the focus of the 2022 edition of The Superyacht Forum Live will be ensuring that we deliver an event that surpasses the quality of any that have come before. The event will represent the culmination of 365 days of discussion, ideas, education and networking and will evolve to become a multi-dimensional event focused on creating actionable takeaways, encouraging change and taking stock of where our industry is today, and its evolution.

Industry leaders, decision-makers and influencers from around the world will assemble, for a series of strategic meetings and workshops, focused on the overarching theme of ‘Evolve or Repeat’. The output of all these sessions will be a series of strategic reports that will drive a more collaborative, innovative and robust superyacht industry.

With both METSTRADE and The Superyacht Forum Live not only returning to full strength but returning with strategies to significantly improve both events, 2022 stands to be an exciting year for The Superyacht Group on its 30th anniversary and for everyone that is part of The Superyacht Group Community. To find out more about The Superyacht Group’s event strategy, or to register for your place at The Superyacht Forum Live, click here.

