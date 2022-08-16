The Superyacht Forum Live 2022 - programme preview The Superyacht Group Chairman, Martin Redmayne, outlines the themes and key buyer audience to expect in Amsterdam this November…

The Superyacht Forum Live is right around the corner. The theme for our flagship event in Amsterdam from 14-16 November 2022 marks an evolution of the superyacht industry’s premier educational and networking platform. As well as a return to pre-COVID delegate numbers, it is also the 30th anniversary of The Superyacht Forum. At this crucial juncture, the industry mandate is clear: Evolve or Repeat.

As we head into show season we also look ahead to Amsterdam and preview the 2022 programme. Additionally, we highlight the key buying audience that historically attends each year, and why you should join us and the key stakeholders from across the superyacht sector this November. As can be seen below, within the 800 delegates that attend the three days, there is an unparalleled, diverse level of representation from across the key buying audience.

After 30 years at the helm, The Superyacht Group Chairman, Martin Redmayne, outlines the vision for this year's milestone event: "Evolve or Repeat – the time has come for a real Industrial Evolution and after 30 years of delivering The Superyacht Forum, the largest and most important meeting of industry leaders on the calendar, we will deliver a new style of programme with actions and projects that will start in Amsterdam, but continue throughout the year as workshops and focus groups, that are designed to change the way we do what we do.

Our mission is to stop the market from making the same mistakes or just doing what we always do. As we have highlighted, the definition of insanity, “is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result.” This year’s programme will bring together truly inspirational keynote speakers to challenge our industry to truly evolve for the future and do things differently."

Key highlights and questions we will discuss and debate:

· A Captains Wake Up Call, if we don’t change now, things are going to get ugly.

· A Yacht Builders Wake Up Call, why are we wasting so much time, money and materials?

· Converting ships into global fun platforms, is this a seriously good alternative?

· Fleet fires and burning batteries, what’s going wrong?

· Why are we still building yachts with conventional power?

· Is the paint and refit industry being properly protected, an insurance debate?

· Can we really learn from the past and start doing things differently?

· The Energy Conundrum, what really makes sense in our quest for Zero?

· Will the Red Sea become part of a new Milk Run?

· Training and developing the human capital that’s fit for purpose.

· 30 Future Thinking Ideas – Blue Sky Brainstorms.

"Plus, we have six incredible, visionary keynote sessions from technology experts outside of yachting, in the world of aerospace, automotive, energy, architecture and future materials. These sessions, the names behind the topics and more details on the dynamic changes we have made to The Superyacht Forum Live, will be announced over the coming weeks." Concludes Redmayne.

The final, full programme will be published online on the 1st of September 2022.

TSF Live 2022 will be an event unlike any other as we celebrate 30 years and look excitedly towards 30 more.

