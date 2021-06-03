The superyacht, which will soon be delivered to the owner, stands at 56 metres and features a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure. The 4 decks of the yacht feature elegant large windows that naturally brighten the interiors and display the refined exteriors. The sun deck also incorporates a large swimming pool which is surrounded by a huge sunbathing area.

With her large and comfortable spaces, Hull F78 can accommodate 10 guests and thirteen crew members and ensures the best comfort and privacy for the owner, his guests and his staff.

With a clean and rigorous profile, typical of the shipyard style, this superyacht features high quality technical standards. The specification also includes 2 Caterpillar 3512E engines which can reach a maximum speed of seventeen knots at light displacement condition, they also have a range of 5,000 miles at 12 knots.

The Codecasa Technical Team who developed the superyacht and the exterior lines has also been working in cooperation with Mr Tommaso Spadolini’s Design Studio, who designed the interiors of the yacht in a classic style using mahogany wood and mahogany plume.

The building of the yacht has been also followed up by the team of the English company TWWYM on behalf of the owning company.

