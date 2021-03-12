Heesen has announced the launch of YN 19550, Project Altea, which took place at its facility in Oss on 19 February. Altea is the second yacht built on the Nova Plus design and engineering platform.

Altea, a 50m aluminium motoryacht, comes in just below the 500gt threshold. Frank Laupman of Omega Architects penned her exterior profile, with a long waterline, floor-to-ceiling windows and a profile characterised by a gently reversed stern and chunky spray rails.

With an incredibly short delivery time and interior design by Cristiano Gatto, Heesen believes that Altea provides an ideal opportunity for those clients for whom long wait times are unattractive. With a scheduled delivery date of June 2021, Altea will be available in time for at least part of the Mediterranean summer season.

Two 1,080kW (1,448hp) MTU 12V 2000 M72 engines provide Altea with a top speed of 19.5 knots and a cruising range of 3,750 nautical miles at 12 knots. With its 2.15-metre draught, Altea’s FDHF hull design enables her to be both fast and economical.

Altea sky lounge

Six staterooms will accommodate up to 12 guests, while five cabins are provided for a crew complement of nine. Cristiano Gatto has created an interior design that will allow the new owners to select design pieces to create an atmosphere that suits their lifestyle and taste.



After the system’s commissioning, Project Altea will leave the shipyard for intensive tests in the North Sea at the beginning of May.

Having delivered two yachts in a COVID-impacted 2020 Heesen fell short of its average of delivering 3.8 yachts annually over the last decade. However, with three projects already launched in 2020 and total of six projects scheduled for delivery, Heesen is due to have its most productive year since 2011.

Profile links

Heesen Yachts

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.