Amels and Damen Yachting have announced the delivery of the Amels 200 Stella M. The 60-metre superyacht, which holds 12 guests and 12 crew, departed the Damen Yachting Vlissingen City shipyard in the Netherlands, in preparation for a summer season in the Mediterranean. Her delivery comes just a year-and-a-half after her sale was announced at the end of 2019.

Like her predecessor, the high volume (1,015 GT) Amels 200 features hybrid electrical power technology, a four-deck elevator and an air-conditioned gym on the sun deck. Her additional length, however, has allowed for a number of enhancements such as larger aft decks, a swim platform and full-height windows in the owners suite.

Stella M features custom interiors by Reymond Langton. Her Limited Editions design is an evolution of the Amels 188 designed by Tim Heywood. He explains how the originality and ingenuity of her exterior allows her to stand out from other yachts of this size, "I believe her fluid lines will prove to be timeless and she will still look as attractive in 50 years time, as she does now.''

When asked which features of the design he likes most, he went on to explain, “The many flying buttresses, the complex winding surfaces, the upturned deck ends, the integrated life rafts, the sculptural mast and the complex stern, all form a harmonious design that sits securely in her environment, of which I am extremely proud.”

Profile links

Amels B.V.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.