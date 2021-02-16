Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, has launched and completed the first sea trials of the new 50-metre Sport M/Y K2 at the Ancona shipyard. Known for its award-winning 40m models, the latest addition to the Columbus Sport line confirms a decade of successful launches for the yacht builders.

In the hopes that this will become an ‘icon of sportiness and elegance’, the new 50m model combines new aesthetic features such as the engineering developments made to the hull which, when in navigation, is said to guarantee a high level of comfort even in rough sea conditions.

Columbus Sport 50 M/Y K2 stems from the naval engineering of Palumbo Superyachts in collaboration with Hydro Tec, while the external lines and the interior design are penned by LUCA DINI Design & Architecture.

The owner is currently on his third project with Palumbo Superyachts, and his own signature style can be seen on the vessel further to several unprecedented solutions designed at his request. She accommodates 11 guests in five cabins, assisted by 11 crew members housed in seven cabins.

The shipyard believes that the aluminium hull and superstructure, which have a gross tonnage of 499, are one of the key competitive points of this vessel. When combined with a maximum draft of 2.2m, these components are what the luxury yacht builders hope will make her a one-of-a-kind yacht on the market - capable of sailing in shallow waters.



Powered by two 2,600hp MTU engines, M/Y K2 reaches a top speed of 21.5 knots, and a cruising speed of 17, with a long-range for transoceanic passages. According to the Columbus, performance analysis at the lowest speeds reported very interesting results, also considering the keel structure, with a consumption of 70 l/H at 10 knots.

From a technical perspective, another carefully-considered aspect was noise and vibration reduction. During the sea trials just carried out, it has been reported that the Columbus 50 Sport achieved extremely low noise levels in the guest cabins – even at 85% of maximum engine power, at a speed slightly above 20 knots.

Columbus Sport 50 M/Y K2 is scheduled to make her official debut at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show in September. This new launch joins the Columbus fleet alongside the Classic 80m M/Y Dragon, the award-winning Sport Hybrid 40 M/Y Divine, the 57m M/Y Taiba and the 40m M/Y Eleonora III.

The Columbus range offers four different lines: Sport, Classic, Crossover and Custom for unique projects. Currently, Palumbo Superyachts comprises a representative office in Monaco and a logistics network of five shipyards in the Mediterranean (Ancona, Malta, Marseille, Naples and Savona) operating under the brand names: ISA Yachts, Columbus Yachts, Mondomarine, Extra Yachts and Palumbo SY Refit.

