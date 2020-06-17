At the Sanlorenzo shipyard in La Spezia, the fourth 52Steel unit has now been handed over to its owner, on schedule, without any delays despite the current global situation.

The 52steel, ‘Lady Lena’, is just under 500GT and features large internal and external spaces across her five decks, with a notable feature in the aft zone. “On the main deck, the swimming pool with a transparent base allows light to penetrate the space below - an exclusive beach area created by opening the hatches on three sides, which become beach platforms at water level,” explained the shipyard. The same area can also be transformed as a floodable garage for the owner’s tender as the deck of the beach area is raised to make room for the bay which can contain tenders up to 8 meters in length.

"Since the first meeting with Sanlorenzo I felt part of a family with a big heart and that is driven by the passion for its work. I believe these three values represent the real Made in Italy,” commented the vessel’s owner. “Furthermore, I’m very proud of Sanlorenzo work because, despite the great difficulties that have characterized this last period all over the world and especially in Italy, my yacht has been delivered on time without any delay. I, therefore, wish to thank Mr Massimo Perotti and the whole Sanlorenzo team involved in the project, but also Daniil Slugevich of Boutique Yachts who supported me in this journey. Now we are ready to face an intense charter season,” they concluded.

The on-time delivery of Lady Lena during a period of heightened health regulations and travel bans is likely to be somewhat thanks to the locality of the resources used. The interiors have been made to measure, from the choice of the materials and finishes, including fine leathers, wood and marble, to the furnishings, and these have been supplied by selected companies from Italy, such as Angelo Cappellini, Baldi and Laudarte.

A video of her launch in January 2020 can be seen below.



According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, Sanlorenzo has launched nine yachts thus far in 2020, with 14 more in build, all scheduled for delivery this year. 2020 is set to be a record year for the shipyard in terms of average LOA (40.5m), as well as the number of vessels delivered (24), should these continue to be handed to their owners on-time. The 2021 order book is well underway, with 10 yachts already in build.

