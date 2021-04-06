The team at Amels and Damen Yachting has announced the sale of the second Amels 200, following its launch at the Damen Yachting yard in the Netherlands. This 60m Amels Limited Editions, featuring exterior design by Tim Heywood and custom interiors by Luxury Projects, will now undergo the final stages of outfitting ahead of her delivery this summer.

The owner of Amels 200-02 was represented in the sale by Damon Smallwood of Superyacht Sales and Charter, who commented; “It has been a pleasure to work with Damen Yachting on behalf of the new owners. The clients purchased her very late into the project and the Damen team has gone above and beyond to meet their special requests. The new owners look forward to taking delivery of this beautiful yacht this Summer.”

The Amels 200 design shares the same naval architecture, high volume and hybrid electrical power technology as its predecessor, the Amels 188, as well as the four-deck elevator and air-conditioned gym on the sundeck. However, the elongated Amels 200 features larger aft decks and swim platform and full-height windows in the owners’ suite.

Amels and Damen Yachting sales manager Jorrit Pilaar has been involved in the project throughout the sales and build process; “We are delighted to have sold Amels 200-02 and also to be able to mark the occasion with her launch. The collaboration with all parties involved have contributed to reaching this wonderful milestone and the success of the project. I look forward to seeing the final stages come together and delivering her to her owner later this year.”

