Ferretti Yachts, a brand of the Ferretti Group, has now stepped into the superyacht sphere having revealed further information regarding its latest project, Ferretti Yachts 1000.

At 30.1m, Ferretti Yachts 1000 will be the shipyard's first superyacht, and first 100 per cent wide-body vessel, stemming from the partnership between Ferretti Group's Product Strategy Committee (led by engineer Piero Ferrari) and Engineering Department, with exterior design work by architect Filippo Salvetti and a new interior design concept by Ideaitalia.

"Teak plays a prominent role, appearing not only on the aft beach area, but also on the curves of the hatch, the walkways, the stairs leading to the flybridge, and the external helm station," commented a representative from the shipyard. In addition, Ferretti Yachts 1000 is the company’s first-ever vessel to feature substantial use of carbon - on all of the superstructure, including the hardtop, will be made of the material.

According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, this will be Ferretti Yachts' breakthrough to the 30m+ market, meaning that the Ferretti Group will have six shipyards in the market (CRN, Custom Line, Pershing, Wally and Ferretti Yachts).

“Ferretti Yachts 1000 is the brand’s flagship and it heralds a new style based on even more simple and clean-cut forms," commented Salvetti. "They give the yacht a strong, spontaneous and graceful appearance with an extremely fresh and vibrant silhouette. The new concept for on board flows that have been introduced here are set to become an iconic part of all of the large vessels in the range. Designed with the future in mind, this new creation takes things to the next level for faithful Ferretti Yachts customers," he continued.

The indoor spaces are versatile due to a modular layout that gives owners plenty of scope to put their own personal stamp on the overall experience, adhering to the yard's attributed slogan for the vessel, 'Just like home'. There are five cabins in the guest area - an owner’s suite on the main deck and four large double cabins that are all the same size on the lower deck, but it is possible to have separate beds in the two forward cabins.



Ferretti Yachts 1000 presents a revamped stern concept with 40-metres-squared of living space, which, combined with its 30.1m LOA, further confirms the vessel's superyacht status. The twin MTU 16V 2000 M86 engines delivering 2638 mhp (optional), allow the yacht to reach a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots (preliminary data).

On request, the new yacht can be equipped with a gyroscopic stabilisation system and stabilising fins to keep it as quiet and comfortable as possible both at anchor and out on the waves. Ferretti Yachts 1000 is classified as a recreational craft with CE marking.

