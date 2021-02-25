Based in Seddiner See, Germany, Veinland GmbH was founded in 2006 and specialises in creating certified products and systems for the maritime and industrial sector, developing solutions that implement specific customer requirements.

“The first field of our business is the development and manufacturing of hard- and software which enables the receiving and processing of digital and analogue system signals,” begins Christoph Niendorf – sales director at Veinland. “The second field is the development and manufacturing of hard- and software which displays the information received from the digital and analogue system signals in end-user applications, which is followed by the third field: the development of higher-level management systems, which make use of the previously received and integrated system signals. The final field is the promotion and integration of systems from other vendors, enhancing Veinland’s portfolio.”

Further to the challenges that the Veinland team had seen on board, they decided to convert their ideas of how to solve these issues into a product. In order to ensure high levels of quality control, all of the equipment Veinland supplies to its global market is type-approved according to specified standards. “From vibration and temperature, to electromagnetic compatibility, we are very sure that when our service technicians or service partners are installing this equipment on board any ship, our equipment will not interfere with any other equipment on board,” emphasises Niendorf.

Veinland’s major market is not only on commercial ships, but also on mega-yachts. However, it is clear to see that the demands from both markets are similar, with clients investing heavily into a topical and vital aspect of technology onboard.

“We are seeing a lot of customers looking into cybersecurity systems,” adds Niendorf. Customers can be reassured to look to Veinland for support on this matter, as they are a member of the IEC, the leading organisation for maritime standardisations. “The IEC set up new standards, and most of these new standards require new products. Veinland, for over two years, was the only company to have their products [created in response to these new standards] approved globally,” comments Niendorf.

“We created a system to protect secured and unsecured networks on board ships when dealing with onshore/offshore communications,” clarifies Niendorf, discussing Veinland’s 460 Gateway product. The 460 Gateway establishes a secure connection between network and systems through a variety of protocols and transmission methods.

“The gateway features six ports, each with its own firewall, and can connect to all the major equipment on board. This gateway can control remote access to the ship without the need to send or download files between a computer on board to a computer elsewhere. Safety is increased as the captain remains the only person able to activate remote access to the ship,” he concludes, noting how this can help to prevent systems on board from being attacked by dreaded hackers – a threat that the maritime industry is not unfamiliar with.

In the future, Niendorf hopes that the transfer of knowledge between megayachts and commercial ships will be more transparent, whether that is in aid of navigation, in aid of performance or, crucially, in aid of security.

