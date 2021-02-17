A few months ahead of her summer delivery, the first Amels 200 has been launched. The launch of RoFlo represents the first launch for the Dutch superyacht manufacturer in 2020. The sale of Project Amels 200-01 was announced at the end of 2019 and now, following her launch, final outfitting and commissioning will take place quayside over the next few months.

This 60m Limited Editions vessel, complete with interior design by Reymond Langton, is an evolution of the Amels 188 and bears the hallmarks of designer Tim Heywood.

"There are many features of this design that bring a smile to my face. The many flying buttresses, the complex winding surfaces, the upturned deck ends, the integrated life rafts, the sculptural mast and the complex stern, all form a harmonious design that sits securely in her environment, of which I am extremely proud. I believe her delicate, fluid lines will prove to be timeless and she will still look as attractive in 50 years, as she does now,” explains Heywood.

The Amels 200 design shares much of the naval architecture, high volume (Gross Tonnage of 1,015) and hybrid-electrical power technology as her predecessor, as well as the four-deck elevator and air-conditioned gym on Sun Deck. However, the elongated Amels 200 has a number of enhancements, including larger aft decks and swim platform and full-height windows in the owner’s suite.



"The additional length invested into this design has only increased her elegance and sophisticated appearance, as well as elevating the functionality of her interior, which is illuminated by enlarged windows. The many winding surfaces allow sunlight and reflections to add to her magic, only possible by the sculptural forms and high gloss finish, achieved by her builders, who have invested so much time and effort into achieving perfection,” continues Heywood. “The flowing lines of her multifaceted exterior are exactly as I imagined and the difficulties of her complex forms have been crafted with enormous care and talent."

The owner was represented by Burgess in the sale. “It has been a pleasure to work with Amels and the Damen Yachting team on the build of 200-01. We have had a long-standing relationship with Amels and I am delighted that we have continued our successful collaboration with the shipyard to bring together this superb and exciting project for the client,” comments Richard Lambert, senior partner, head of sales at Burgess.

Rojo is scheduled for delivery in summer 2021.

