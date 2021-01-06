The team at Amels and Damen Yachting has marked the start of 2021 with the delivery of the Amels 242 Synthesis. The 74m Amels Limited Editions design, which features a number of layout customisations, departed the Damen Yachting Vlissingen City shipyard in the Netherlands on 4 January. Her planned itinerary is based around an extensive cruising schedule which will take the superyacht worldwide.

Synthesis stems from the successful Amels 242 Limited Editions range. Her experienced owner is a repeat Amels client and has customised this yacht to meet their personal requirements. She features a dedicated owner's deck with foredeck jacuzzi and there is a significant focus on blending the interior into the exterior throughout, with unique dining and entertaining layouts on multiple decks that move away from the more traditional configurations. There is a large aft deck swimming pool and the lower deck wellness spa continues this play on the indoor-outdoor with direct access to the swim platform for guests.

“It has been a wonderful experience to welcome back our client and to see them incorporate so many personal touches to his Amels 242,” says Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yachting. “It is a fantastic example of what our Limited Editions concept is all about: owners being able to benefit from the existing and proven platform whilst still having the freedom to customise to meet their own specific yachting needs and still receive delivery within 12 months.”

Synthesis’ Captain James Griffiths joined the project in spring last year, forming part of the team overseeing the build on behalf of the owner. “This has been my first new-build Amels project – the previous projects I have been involved with at the Damen Yachting shipyard have been refits,” he explains. “As always, the experience has been great and the cooperation with the shipyard, project manager and his team has gone very well. It is fantastic to see such an amazing product come together after what hasn’t been the easiest of times given the global circumstances.”

With a gross tonnage of 1,790, Synthesis accommodates 12 guests in six cabins with 19 crew. The yacht’s garage holds two nine-metre luxury tenders and the bridge deck aft features a helipad. As with all Amels Limited Editions, Synthesis benefits from the proven naval architecture by Damen Yachting. Her exterior bears the unmistakable signature of Tim Heywood and she features bespoke interiors by Winch Design. International yacht brokerage specialists Torrance Yachts advised the client and managed the build on his behalf.

Synthesis is the fifth Amels 242 to be delivered and also marks the 40th Limited Editions yacht to be delivered since 2005. Damen Yachting’s business model of upfront investment in engineering and construction, while maximising customisation and evolution, represents a good balance between full custom and semi-custom and reduces delivery time from several years to as little as a few months.

Images courtesy of Damen Yachting .

Profile links

Damen Shipyard Group

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.