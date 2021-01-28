Amels and Damen Yachting have announced the signing of a new 72m full-custom project to be built under its Damen Yachting brand. Scheduled to be delivered in early 2024, the vessel will explore the world with a capable platform featuring hybrid propulsion for zero-emission cruising and accommodation for 12 guests.

The client has selected professional designer Michael Leach Design to enhance the vessel’s exterior styling along with the owner’s interior. Damen Yachting’s in-house team has developed the one-off custom naval architecture and detailed engineering. Burgess New Construction has been appointed to project manage the build, after the sales team represented the owner during the purchase process.

“This hybrid expedition vessel is an absolutely unique project,” says Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yachting. “For us it has been very exciting to bring the owner’s very unique vision to reality. We are dedicated to developing more efficient propulsion and power management solutions for our clients, which are underpinned by an environmentally sensitive mind-set. We are proud to be at the forefront of a new breed of luxury expedition vessels and this highly innovative new project embodies this approach.’’

The vessel will be characterised by large and flexible outdoor spaces that can be used for both sun and shade as well as tender and toy storage. The deck can also accommodate modular equipment including a deck swimming pool and a removable battery bank. With a gross tonnage of 1,440, the spacious interior features a dedicated owner’s deck, a VIP cabin and generous areas for guest entertainment.

The rugged vessel will be powered by a highly efficient power and propulsion configuration. In addition to the two main engines, she will have PTO/PTI hybrid electrical drives that are suitable for running up to 8 knots. She will have significant on-board battery power for normal use including silent nights at anchor without generator power. The stored power can be increased with containerised battery packs for extended zero-emission silent cruising in fragile marine systems. All outdoor spaces will be finished in synthetic teak decking as a more sustainable, durable and low maintenance alternative.

The project will be completed entirely at the builder’s Vlissingen facility in the Netherlands. The steel hull will be constructed in cooperation with Damen Yachting’s sister company Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding.

