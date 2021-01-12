The team at Damen Yachting together with Moran Yacht & Ship, which represented the owners, have announced the sale of a new 74m Amels 242 known as Project Shadow. The Tim Heywood designed yacht from the Dutch builder’s Limited Editions range will feature a unique interior designed by Winch Design and is scheduled for delivery in autumn 2021.

“We have a very challenging project to achieve all the owner’s requests in a short timeframe. However, we know the boat very well and we have an excellent and experienced project team working on the yacht together with the owner’s team and our co-makers. I’m extremely confident that we will deliver another beautiful Limited Editions yacht on time and on budget for her owners,” comments Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yachting.

The Amels 242 will feature a dedicated owner’s deck, a foredeck Jacuzzi, an increased capacity helicopter deck and will be equipped with the latest Tier III clean emissions power and propulsion package. As well as representing the owner, Moran Yacht & Ship’s new build team will also supervise the completion and delivery of the yacht. Project Shadow represents the second 60m-plus Amels superyacht signed by Moran Yacht & Ship in the last 12 months.

The latest Amels 242 is the sixth from the 74m design in the Limited Editions range. Damen Yachting has delivered 40 Limited Editions yachts since 2005. According to Damen Yachting, the success of the Limited Editions range is owing to its upfront investment in engineering and construction, counterbalanced by the ability to extensively customise the vessels. As such, Damen Yachting is able to significantly reduce delivery times, while still allowing for a decent degree of customisation when compared with competing products.

