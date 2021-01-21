A new 74m Amels Limited Editions hull has arrived at the Amels and Damen Yachting shipyard in the Netherlands for outfitting. Sold at the end of 2020, with Imperial acting as owner’s representative, Project 24207 will be delivered in spring 2022.

The seventh Amels 242 hull, and part of the successful Limited Editions range, the construction will be supervised by Imperial and will include a range of custom features specified by the owner. Her modern exterior lines are designed by Tim Heywood, while the interior will be a unique creation from Winch Design studios.

“Project Amels 24207 is the second superyacht signed with Amels and Damen Yachting that we have successfully completed all technical and legal details during this pandemic period,” comments Julia Stewart, director at Imperial. “This great achievement is the result of hard work, dedication and attention to all details with our esteemed partners at Amels, Damen Yachting, Tim Heywood and Winch Design studios. We are excited to give life to our tenth collaboration with our very esteemed Dutch partners!”

Rose Damen, managing director at Damen Yachting, adds; “We are very proud of our Amels quality and the reputation that our Limited Editions yachts have earned. Our latest Amels 242 will have a very experienced project team to complete her. We are looking forward to work closely with Imperial’s new build team and her crew to ensure she is exactly as the Owner imagined when she departs the yard next year”.

The Amels Limited Editions range of superyachts offers a proven technical platform with custom interiors. The builder has delivered 40 Limited Editions yachts since 2005. The innovative business model of upfront investment in engineering and construction, while maximising customisation, represents a balance between full custom and semi-custom – and reduces delivery time from several years to as little as a few months.

