Amels and Damen Yachting have announced the sale of the third Amels 200. The 60m Amels Limited Editions was sold directly to the client and is scheduled for delivery in early 2024.

An evolution of the Amels 188, the Amels 200 bears the same exterior design signature of Tim Heywood. While the Amels 200 shares much of the naval architecture, high volume and hybrid electrical power technology as her predecessor, the design also benefits from the additional length.

“The additional length of the Amels 200 enhances the overall elegance and sophistication of my design, both inside and out,” Heywood explains. “The larger windows create a lighter atmosphere to the interior, which is very welcoming. This is a yacht with complex, multifaceted forms, complimented with graceful flowing lines, which combine to create a real eye-catching yacht, of which I am extremely proud.”

The custom interiors will also be the work Winch Design. While Winch Design knows the Amels Limited Editions ranges very well, this Amels 200 will be its first from this design series.

Earlier this year, Amels and Damen Yachting launched the first two Amels 200 which will be delivered to their owners in the coming months. As per the first two yachts from this design, this Amels 200 also features a four-deck elevator, air-conditioned gym on the sun deck, large aft decks and swim platform and full-height windows in the owners’ suite.

