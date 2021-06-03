For many years, discussion has flared about the direction of global trade shows in the yachting industry, the challenges of reconciling the different needs of regional and international target groups and the importance of remaining relevant.

The result? The inaugural Caribbean Charter Yacht Show founded by IGY Marinas and The International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA) which will be hosted at Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas, USVI, from 9-12 December 2021.

IGY Marinas and IYBA: Global Authorities on Industry Trends

Last year saw a shift towards virtual boat shows and digital initiatives to facilitate networking and marketing. The boat shows that did happen in an online capacity adapted to disruptions to logistics, government regulations, minimal (or no) travel to face-to-face client meetings and a necessity to keep educating prospective and current customers about the joys of leisure boating.

There’s no denying the importance of yacht shows to local, regional and national economies, whether this relates to travel or supply chains. From an external perspective, yachting trade shows have been a “must do” for international sales and marketing. They cement a desire for a balanced approach where superyacht companies and yachts themselves strive to continue promoting the enduring appeal of yachting lifestyle and all it encompasses.

Quality, Relevance and Timing

Customer attitudes, buyer journeys and behaviours morphed due to the pandemic. It proved the marine sector can’t rely alone on technology for lead generation or information distribution - quite simply, there will always be a need for human interaction and skilled yachting professionals to sell that dream.

One of the essential assets of yacht shows is their huge potential for interaction and transformation. The year 2020 highlighted that our social and physical environments are more fluid, and therefore overdue some fresh positioning in a traditional trade show marketplace. Stakeholders have leaned into a more innovative, specialized boat show format that satisfies robust objectives and builds commercial goodwill.

The Caribbean Charter Yacht Show will be an experiential showcase that will highlight 50 of the best superyachts for charter, world-class exhibitors, as well as educative seminars and vital information on local cruising grounds, logistics, supplies and shore support.

One of the unique selling points is to bring in a United States Virgin Islands theme. Many charter shows are carbon copies that could be held in various locations globally without a nod to local culture; you would have no idea which country you were in other than the show name. Adding a community element to the show agenda via Caribbean-themed activities, seminars and entertainment will serve to enhance interaction, foster visitor engagement and have a higher economic impact locally.

Specialized benefits for participants:

Lower registration fees and dockage with no minimum stay period or high season premiums

Discounted hotel accommodation, special flight arrangements (including for the European community) and US visa support services

Easy access to view the world’s top superyachts

Welcome center, VIP charter broker lounge and vendor promenade

Dynamic lineup of activities and entertainment with a USVI Caribbean theme

Strict health and safety measures due to a scaled down event

Charter Show Format Reimagined

The industry has welcomed supplementary virtual events, however the physical presence of attending an in-person yacht show cannot be surpassed. The Caribbean Charter Yacht Show will be a completely reimagined show format built from the ground up for the industry, by the industry.

Open to international charter brokers, the show will be tailored to the needs of the charter yacht community demonstrating their Caribbean offerings for the 2021/2022 season. For charter guests, they’re looking for signs that the industry has diversified. For charter brokers, industry advocacy will be IGY Marinas’ and IYBA’s currency.

There will be opportunities to visit participating yachts, network with likeminded peers and get inside information about the best experiences available for their clients - something that is earmarked for success as visitors help shape the experience by attending this debut yacht show.

Yacht Haven Grande: Host Marina for the Caribbean Charter Yacht Show

Award-winning Yacht Haven Grande is the perfect environment to host the Caribbean Charter Yacht Show, a focal point in one of the most popular charter destinations during the Caribbean winter season.

Capable of berthing vessels up to 200m (656 ft), Yacht Haven Grande has been crafted as a marina for living instead of a one-off visit. An exciting show agenda will allow yachts, brokers and crew ample opportunities to network, socialise, recharge and explore.

Tom Mukamal, IGY’s CEO comments: “As the leading superyacht marina owner and operator, over the years IGY has worked hard to provide a great platform for yachting businesses to connect with customers and each other and has implemented new, innovative and frankly more economical ways for all stakeholders to generate ROI.”

With an eye firmly on trends and development, IGY Marinas and IYBA are rewriting the charter show playbook with a forward-thinking event shaped by a distinct Caribbean sensibility. Most importantly, the Caribbean Charter Yacht Show aims to go beyond being just another cog in the sales cycle by resetting the boat show model and meeting charter brokers where they are today to prepare them for the future.



Registration Information

What: Caribbean Charter Yacht Show Where: Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas, USVI When: Thursday, December 9th through Sunday, December 12th, 2021 Who: Open to international charter brokers and 50 of the world’s best charter superyachts from 80-450 feet Why: Opportunity to improve and innovate from a traditional boat show format. A catalyst to build commercial goodwill, initiate charter business and stimulate the winter charter season.

More details and the full show agenda will be provided over the coming months.

Visit the official show website: Caribbean Charter Yacht Show

To register, please email: registration@caribbeancharterys.com

