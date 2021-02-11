The Superyacht Agency is undertaking a powerful research project on Ligurian cruising and, more specifically, the Gulf of La Spezia, ahead of an important new summer season dynamic.

Working with one of the region’s key marinas, Porto Mirabello, the aim is to identify what key stakeholders managing and operating the 50m-plus fleet think of the current service and infrastructure proposition in the region, and how it could be improved to the benefit of the industry’s clients.

As such, The Superyacht Agency is asking managers, owner’s reps, captains, senior crew and brokers to participate in a short and confidential survey, the results of which will have a direct impact on the quality of service provision in one of the Mediterranean’s top cruising destinations. As a gesture of thanks, we are awarding 10 participants a £50 Amazon gift voucher.

To participate in the survey, please click here.

Profile links

PortoMirabello

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.